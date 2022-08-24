Wolfsberger vs Molde prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Playoffs 2022-23 

Wolfsberger will host Molde at the Lavanttal-Arena on Thursday in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid run of results on the continental stage despite their poor showing in the league. They picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg, with Tai Baribo scoring the sole goal of the game. They will now look to complete the job at home this week.

Wolfsberger have only featured twice in the group stage of a continental showpiece, securing back-to-back Europa League appearances in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

Molde, meanwhile, faced Elfsborg in the second qualifying round, winning 6-2 on aggregate before beating Kisvarda 4-2 on aggregate. They were the better side in the first leg of the playoffs but could not find a way back after falling behind midway through the first half.

The Norwegian club will be gutted not to have secured a first leg advantage last week and will hope to turn the tie around away from home on Thursday.

Wolfsberger vs Molde Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark just the second clash between the two team, with the first leg meeting last week marking their maiden matchup.

While the hosts only need to avoid defeat to advance, Molde need to overturn their first leg deficit.

Wolfsberger Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Molde Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Wolfsberger vs Molde Team News

Wolfsberger

Summer signing Thierno Ballo picked up an injury against Red Bull Salzburg earlier this month and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Thierno Ballo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Molde

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of their midweek clash. Martin Ellingsen, Kristoffer Haraldseid, Bjorn Sigurdarson, Sheriff Sinyan and Eirik Ulland-Andersen are all injured.

Injured: Martin Ellingsen, Kristoffer Haraldseid, Bjorn Sigurdarson, Sheriff Sinyan, Eirik Ulland-Andersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wolfsberger vs Molde Predicted XIs

Wolfsberger (5-3-2): Hendrik Bonmann; Adis Jasic, Raphael Schifferl, Simon Piesinger, Dominik Baumgertner, Michael Novak; Mario Leitgeb, Konstantin Kerschbaumer, Dario Vizinger; Tai Baribo, Thorsten Rocher

Molde (3-5-2): Jakob Karlstrom; Benjamin Hansen, Eirik Haugan, Birk Risa; Martin Linnes, Magnus Eikrem, Sivert Mannsverk, Emil Breivik, Kristoffer Haugen; Ola Brynhildsen, David Datro Fofana

Wolfsberger vs Molde Prediction

Wolfsberger have struggled to string together a consistent run of results of late, losing every other game over the past two weeks. They are winless on home turf this season and could struggle here.

Molde's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats, and they will now look to build on that. They have lost just one game on the road all year and should win this one.

Prediction: Wolfsberger 0-2 Molde

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav