Wolfsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as champions secure vital win | Bundesliga 2020-21 

A first-half brace from Jamal Musiala either side of an Eric Choupo-Moting goal helped Bayern Munich secure a narrow 3-2 victory away at Wolfsburg.

The visitors came into the game off a bittersweet aggregate defeat against PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals, despite winning the second leg in Paris.

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick made just one change to his starting lineup from Tuesday's fixture in Paris, with Jamal Musiala coming in for Kingsley Coman.

Both sides fashioned good chances in the early stages, but it was Musiala who broke the deadlock in the 15th minute. Alphonso Davies embarked on a bursting run forward and dribbled across the Wolfsburg defence before teeing up Jamiala to put Bayern Munich ahead.

The Bavarian giants doubled their lead just nine minutes later when Koen Costeels failed to deal with a routine cross in the area. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was on hand to capitalise on the error and put the Bundesliga champions two goals to the good.

Wolfsburg halved the deficit 10 minutes from half-time, thanks to a well-worked team goal. Xaver Schlager burst forward down the right flank and delivered a pin-point cross into the area, which Wout Weghorst converted with an excellent first-time finish.

Their joy lasted just two minutes, though, as Thomas Muller's cross found Jamiala in the area, and the 18-year-old scored his second of the afternoon.

The second half started with the hosts on the front foot, and they deservedly got on the scoresheet through another brilliant strike, this time by Maximilian Philipp. Paulo Otavio sent a delightful lobbed ball into the area from which Philipp converted on the half-volley.

Leroy Sane, Alphonso Davies and Jerome Boateng all went close for Bayern Munich, while Wout Weghorst wasted a good opportunity to level proceedings when played through on goal.

There was an injury worry for the visitors in injury time when Lucas Hernandez left the field to be replaced by Tanguy Kouassi.

Bayern Munich eventually held on for the win to move seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings. On that note, let's take a look at the Bayern Munich player ratings.

Manuel Neuer - 6/10

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper could do nothing about both goals, although he showed a little hesitation in coming out in the build-up to the second. Manuel Neuer's reflexes were in full flow, though, as the custodian denied Wout Weghorst from point-blank range.

Alphonso Davies - 7.5/10

The Canada international was a thorn in the flesh of the Wolfsburg defence with his marauding forward runs. Alphonso Davis provided the assist for Bayern Munich's opener and also had a shot on target.

Jerome Boateng - 6.5/10

Jerome Boateng was assured in possession, but he was caught out on a few occasions.

Lucas Hernandez - 6/10

The France international failed to cover his track for both goals and also received a yellow card for a rash foul. Lucas Fernandes was substituted late on after he sustained an injury.

Benjamin Pavard - 6.5/10

Benjamin Pavard failed to provide width in attack as most Wolfsburg forays forward came down his flank.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Joshua Kimmich helped Bayern Munich dominate proceedings in midfield in the first half. However, his influence waned in the second, as Wolfsburg seized the initiative.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

David Alaba was deployed at the base of midfield. Alongside Kimmich, he played his role in helping Bayern Munich dominate the first half. His presence was, however, largely unfelt in the second half.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Leroy Sane was full of running and energy. However, his end product left a lot to be desired. The Germany international failed to make the most of several presentable opportunities on the night.

Thomas Muller - 8/10

Thomas Muller made an error and provided an assist for Bayern Munich.

Thomas Muller was at fault for Wolfsburg's opening goal, as his under-hit pass was intercepted. The FIFA World Cup winner, however, made instant amends with an assist and was a constant menace to the Wolfsburg defence.

Jamal Musiala - 8.5/10

The teenager continued his impressive upward trajectory for Bayern Munich with a well-taken brace. Jamal Musiala had a chance to score a hat-trick but failed to do so before he was substituted in the second half.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 7.5/10

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has impressed in the absence of Robert Lewandowski, as the Cameroon international has scored three goals in four matches. His poacher's instincts were in full flow as he took advantage of Koen Casteells' error, but he struggled to make his impact felt in the rest of the game.

Ratings of Bayern Munich Substitutes

Kingsley Coman - 6/10

Kingsley Coman came on for Jamal Musiala with 17 minutes to go but still forced Casteels into a fine save with a header.

Javier Martinez - 6/10

Javier Martinez was brought on to add extra bodies in the Bayern Munich midfield as Wolfsburg pushed for a late equaliser.

Tanguy Kouassi - N/A

The 18-year-old Tanguy Kouassi came on late in injury time but barely had a kick of the ball.