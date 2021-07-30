Wolfsburg vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Wolfsburg host Atletico Madrid at the Volkswagen Arena in a pre-season friendly fixture on Saturday.

Both sides have had unconvincing pre-season campaigns so far and will be looking to bounce back with a win.

Wolfsburg have lost their last four friendlies and have looked extremely poor so far. Saturday's game will be their final friendly before the commencement of the 2021-22 season.

Mark van Bommel will need his side to step up their performance if they are to enter the new season on a high.

Atletico Madrid have also had an unconvincing pre-season campaign so far. Diego Simeone's side will be heading into Saturday's game off the back of a 1-0 loss to RB Salzburg.

Atleti are favorites going into the game but will be looking to drastically improve their performance against Wolfsburg.

Linking back up with the boys after summer like 🤝😎 pic.twitter.com/SIw9ytDONN — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) July 29, 2021

Both sides will be looking to get out of their rut and that should lead to a hotly contested fixture.

Wolfsburg vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid are the favorites based on the head-to-head record between the two sides. Los Rojiblancos have won all three of their previous meetings against Wolfsburg.

Atleti beat Wolfsburg 5-1 the last time the two sides met in a friendly back in 2014. A brace from Raul Garcia, followed by goals from Mario Mandzukic, Koke and Hector Hernandez, were enough to secure the win. Naldo scored a consolation goal for the German outfit.

Wolfsburg Form Guide: yet to play

Atletico Madrid Form Guide: yet to play

Wolfsburg vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Maximilian Arnold is captaining Germany at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Wolfsburg

Aster Vranckx, Bartosz Bialek, Admir Mehmedi, Jerome Roussilion and William will all miss Saturday's game due to injury.

Meanwhile, Maximilian Arnold is unavailable for the game, having been called up by Germany for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: Aster Vranckx, Bartosz Bialek, Admir Mehmedi, Jerome Roussilion, William

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Maximilian Arnold

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix and Marcos Paulo will miss the game due to injury, while Alvaro Morata should make his return to the squad.

Hector Herrera and Nehuen Perez are unavailable for the game, having been called up for international duty by their respective countries.

Injured: Joao Felix, Marcos Paulo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hector Herrera, Nehuen Perez

Wolfsburg vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Paulo Silva, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Kevin Mbabu; Joshua Guilavogui, Xaver Schlager; Joao Victor, Felix Nmecha, Daniel Ginczek; Wout Weghorst

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Antonio Moya, Sime Vrsaljko; Thomas Lemar, Saul, German Valera, Victor Mollejo; Sergio Camello, Giuliano Simeone

Wolfsburg vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Neither side have been in the best of form, but Diego Simeone is sure to put out a weakened side on Saturday as he looks to rest his more important players for the 2021-22 season.

We predict a stalemate with neither side getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P