Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

FC Bayern Munich will look to increase their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table when they face Wolfsburg away from home on Saturday.

The Bavarians have had a disappointing week as they were knocked out of the Champions League on the away goals rule.

Hansi Flick’s side were also dumped out of the DFB Pokal earlier this year, so they only have the Bundesliga title to play for in the coming weeks.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and find themselves eight points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who are fifth in the league.

With Champions League football looking increasingly likely for next season, Oliver Glasner’s side will hope to impress against Bayern Munich.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off 47 times in the Bundesliga, and Bayern Munich have won the fixture a whopping 37 times.

The defending champions have also won nine of their last 10 games against Wolfsburg and will look to continue that run.

The Bavarians are expected to face a sterner challenge this time, however, as Wolfsburg have been one of the most consistent teams so far this season.

Both teams failed to win their last league game and will look to pick up a win come Saturday.

Wolfsburg form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Team News

Wolfsburg

Oliver Glasner has revealed that the duo of Joshua Guilavogui and Renato Steffen will miss out. Max Arnold has been suspended and will not feature.

🗣 #Glasner: Josuha #Guilavogui, like Renato #Steffen, will still to be out. He was unable to train with the team this week and will be out this weekend. Max #Arnold is also out due to suspension. All other players are fit and were able to train. #WOBFCB pic.twitter.com/p1JFkgo8vW — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) April 15, 2021

Jerome Roussillon and Kevin Mbabu are expected to shake off their respective injuries and return as the two full-backs.

Injured: Joshua Guilavogui, Renato Steffen

Doubtful: Admir Mehmedi

Suspended: Max Arnold

Bayern Munich

Nicklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez are expected to miss out. The latter picked up an injury against PSG, and might not be risked.

Leon Goretzka could return to the matchday squad, while the duo of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry are still unavailable.

Injured: Nicklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso, Lucas Hernandez, Douglas Costa

Unavailable: Robert Lewandowski (fitness), Serge Gnabry (COVID-19)

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

Wolfsburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Paulo Otavio; Wout Weghorst

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martinez; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Prior to conceding four goals against Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game, Wolfsburg had the joint-best defensive record in the Bundesliga.

The hosts will look to play on the counter against a Bayern Munich side that has struggled for goals in Robert Lewandowski’s absence.

The Wolves have enough in them to beat the Bavarians.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich