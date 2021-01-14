Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Wolfsburg welcome RB Leipzig to the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday for their next Bundesliga game.

Wolfsburg come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Urs Fischer's Union Berlin last Saturday at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Goals from winger Sheraldo Becker and midfielder Robert Andrich for Union Berlin were cancelled out by goals from Wolfsburg's Swiss winger Renato Steffen and Dutch striker Wout Weghorst.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund last Saturday at the Red Bull Arena.

A brace from star striker Erling Braut Haaland and a goal from England international Jadon Sancho secured the win for Borussia Dortmund. Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth scored the consolation goal for RB Leipzig.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost three and drawn four.

Who is ready for a rematch vs @RBLeipzig_EN on Saturday!? 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sm7FuOGF2n — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) January 13, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-L-W

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-W-W

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Team News

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg manager Oliver Glasner will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Maximilian Arnold, who is suspended. Dutch centre-back Jeffrey Bruma is out with an injury.

There are doubts over the availability of Swiss attacker Admir Mehmedi, young French centre-back Maxence Lacroix and left-back Jerome Roussillon. Brazilian right-back William, Croatian centre-back Marin Pongracic and attacker Maximilian Philipp are also in doubt.

Injured: Jeffrey Bruma

Doubtful: Marin Pongracic, William, Jerome Roussillon, Admir Mehmedi, Maxence Lacroix, Maximilian Philipp

Suspended: Maximilian Arnold

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have a few injury concerns to deal with. New signing Dominik Szoboszlai is out with an injury, as are Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer, Germany international Benjamin Henrichs and centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

There are doubts over the availability of South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan, left-back Marcel Halstenberg and Austria international Marcel Sabitzer.

French defender Nordi Mukiele, midfielder Christopher Nkunku, Slovenia international Kevin Kampl and right-back Lukas Klostermann are also in doubt.

Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate

Doubtful: Hwang Hee-chan, Marcel Halstenberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Lukas Klostermann

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Koen Casteels, Kevin Mbabu, Josuha Guilavogui, John Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager, Bote Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst, Renato Steffen

Advertisement

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Tyler Adams, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Hwang Hee-chan, Alexander Sorloth, Yussuf Poulsen

Since joining, Upa has made 1️⃣3️⃣4️⃣ competitive appearances, scoring 4 goals 💥



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/b0rNDXUveJ — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 13, 2021

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Wolfsburg are sixth in the league table, and have assembled a good squad. Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold and Wout Weghorst have all done well for the club, and have been linked with moves away.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, wasted their chance to become league leaders when they lost to Borussia Dortmund. Julian Nagelsmann's side have work to do, and despite their injury concerns, they have a deep squad that should come to the fore.

A close match is expected, but RB Leipzig should edge past Wolfsburg.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 RB Leipzig

Also Read: Reports: AC Milan and Juventus interested in signing Donyell Malen