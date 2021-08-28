Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Wolfsburg will look to maintain their perfect start to their 2021-22 Bundesliga season when they host RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Mark Van Bommel's Wolfsburg are currently second in the league with six points from two matches. They are coming off a 1-0 win against VfL Bochum, which they managed courtesy of a 22nd-minute Wout Weghorst goal.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig reacted to their shock defeat against Mainz in a brilliant manner, putting four goals past Stuttgart in their next game. New signing Dominik Szoboszlai registered a brace thanks to two thunderous strikes, while Emil Forsberg and Andre Silva got on the scoresheet as well.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig have played 15 matches against each other so far. Wolfsburg have won three games, while Leipzig prevailed on six occasions. A total of six matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wolfsburg form guide (all competitions): L-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): W-L-W

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Team News

Wolfsburg

Luca Waldschmidt suffered a head injury in training and is expected to be on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time. William and Bartosz Bialek are both sidelined with knee injuries and Paulo Otavio has an ankle issue.

Felix Nmecha continues to build up match fitness.

Injured: Felix Nmecha, Paulo Otavio, William, Luca Waldschmidt, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

ℹ️ Squad update ahead of #WOBRBL 📋



👀 Olympic silver-medal winner Dani #Olmo has been training well and is in contention to feature on Sunday.



❌ Benny #Henrichs, Marcel #Halstenberg and #Angelino are not available.



🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig pic.twitter.com/6yG7pYF5fm — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 27, 2021

RB Leipzig

Jesse Marsch will be without the services of Angelino, who is out with an injury.

Alexander Sorloth, Marcel Halstenberg and Benjamin Henrichs's participation is in doubt. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Angelino

Doubtful: Alexander Sorloth, Marcel Halstenberg and Benjamin Henrichs

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels (GK); Jerome Roussillion, John Brooks, Maxenxe Lacroix, Ridle Baku; Xaver Schlager, Joshua Guilavogui; Lukas Nmecha, Max Philipp, Renato Steffen; Wout Weghorst

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Josip Gvardiol, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Wolfsburg have played relatively weak opposition so far and their backline will finally be tested on Sunday when they come up against the attacking flair of RB Leipzig.

We predict that RB Leipzig will prevail by a narrow margin against Wolfsburg.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-3 RB Leipzig

