Wolfsburg vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Wolfsburg will host Sevilla on Wednesday night in Group G of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Wolfsburg had to hold on for a goalless draw in their opening Champions League clash against Ligue 1 outfit Lille. The Germans had their goalkeeper to thank as his heroics helped them pick up a point after playing the final 30 minutes of the game with 10 men.

Wolfsburg's draw against Lille saw a run of four straight wins come to an end and Die Wolfe have not managed a win since then. They were beaten 3-1 by Hoffenheim in their last game and will now be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Like their hosts, Sevilla had to hold on for a draw in their first Champions League game against Salzburg. The match, which ended 1-1, saw Sevilla concede three penalties in the first half and they were fortunate to see the visitors spurn two of them.

Sevilla have been very impressive in their league assignments and are one of four clubs without defeat in La Liga so far. They will be hoping to carry their league form onto the European stage and advance from their group.

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg and Sevilla will face each other for the very first time on Wednesday. All four teams in their group have one point, so Wolfsburg and Sevilla will both be hoping to get the win to move up the table.

Wolfsburg go into the game on Wednesday on a three-game winless run while Sevilla are unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Wolfsburg Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): D

Sevilla Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): D

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla Team News

Wolfsburg

Paulo Otavio, William, Xaver Schlager and Bartosz Bialek are all injured and will miss Wednesday's game. Dodi Lukebakio is back from an injury and is expected to feature.

John Brooks received a red card against Lille and is suspended.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, William, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: John Brooks

Sevilla

Nemanja Gudelj is out injured and will miss Wednesday's game. Youssef En-Nesyri received a red card last time out and is suspended for the match.

Injured: Nemanja Gudelj

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Youseff En-Nesyri

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussill, Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Kevin Mbabu; Maximilian Arnold, Joshua Guilavogui; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Dodi Lukebakio; Wout Weghorst

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Thomas Delaney, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan; Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Rafa Mir

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla Prediction

Wolfsburg are winless in their last three games and need a win to restore confidence and morale in the side.

Also Read

Sevilla, on the other hand, are unbeaten across all competitions this season and will be looking to kickstart their Champions League run with a win. The La Liga side should get the victory this week.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-3 Sevilla

Edited by Peter P