Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Arteta's revival gathers momentum | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal claimed a vital 2-0 win over Wolves as the race for European football heats up.

Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette were on the scoresheet for the Gunners.

Arsenal claimed their fourth win on the bounce with a 2-0 win over Wolves

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette saw Arsenal secure a 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, as the Gunners moved to within three points of their opponents tonight with just five matches left to play. After suffering two straight losses after the restart, Mikel Arteta’s men have registered four consecutive wins, giving them much-needed momentum as the race for European football heats up.

Saka’s first-ever Premier League goal was the sole highlight of a largely uneventful first half, with neither team troubling the opposition's defence. The home side had looked content to let Arsenal have the ball and hit on the counter, but were given a taste of their own medicine right at the end of the half as Kieran Tierney’s cross was volleyed home by the young English winger.

The second half predictably saw Wolves press for an equaliser and it seemed like one was inevitable, with the home side putting together some slick moves and the visiting defence struggling to cope. Having soaked up all the pressure, the Gunners proceeded to make Wolves pay for their profligacy in front of goal, as Lacazette’s smart finish wrapped up the three points for Arteta’s side.

Here are Arsenal’s player ratings from an impressive showing at the Molineux.

The Argentine’s first test of the game was arguably the only time he was called upon. It came with just 10 seconds on the clock as he raced off his line to deny Traore an early goal, but was largely untested afterwards even as Wolves pushed to find a way back in the second half.

Cedric Soares: 6/10

A tidy showing for the Portuguese full-back on his first start for Arsenal, as he dealt capably with the pace of Jonny while also getting involved in the attacking play. He was replaced by Bellerin on 76 minutes as he plays his way to full fitness.

The often-criticised German has emerged as the mainstay in Arsenal’s defence post-lockdown and delivered yet another assured performance, not allowing Jimenez, Traore, or Jota later on many clear-cut chances.

Although the Brazilian picked up the game’s first yellow card with half an hour played, he was cool and composed in the heart of Arsenal’s back three and played an important part in their resolute performance.

Having recently been moved into a left-sided center-back role as part of a back three, the burly defender dealt well with the threat of Adama Traore down the Wolves right. Even though it seemed like he and Tierney would vie for a spot in the starting eleven, it seems like Arteta has found a place for both to play at the same time.

Kieran Tierney: 6.5/10

Another impressive showing from the Arsenal left-back

The Scotsman has overcome his initial injury woes and is really making the left-back berth his own, and put in another eye-catching performance. Always tidy defensively, Tierney got forward well too and it was his cross that Saka volleyed home for the first goal. He was taken off just before the hour mark as he slowly makes his way back to full fitness.

Another player enjoying a resurgence in the second half of the season, Xhaka was quietly efficient in the middle of the park, making timely interceptions and keeping the ball moving for the Gunners.

The Spaniard was typically busy alongside Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield, always looking to bring the ball forward from the back and set another attack in motion. Although his side were pegged back for much of the second half, Ceballos displayed the same attacking intent until he was taken off in the last 10 minutes.

Bukayo Saka: 7/10

Arsenal youngster Saka's first Premier League goal was a beauty

The English youngster celebrated his new long-term deal at Arsenal with a thumping first-time volley past Rui Patricio just a couple of minutes before the half time interval. That was his only contribution to the game, however, as Wolves’ solid defensive unit kept him quiet until he was replaced by Willock late on.

Although he was marked out of the game by Willy Boly, the Arsenal skipper used his experience to free up lots of space for Tierney to exploit from behind him, which was what led to the first goal. Did not stop running even though his side were starved of the ball for most of the second half but could not make a telling impact.

Although Nketiah ploughed a lone furrow up top for most of the match, he did not let his energy levels drop and kept the Wolves defenders on their toes with intelligent runs in behind and down the channels. However, his shot coming off the post in the first half was the closest he came to scoring before being replaced by Lacazette late on.

Arsenal Substitutes:

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 6/10

Recently converted to right-back, Maitland-Niles replaced Tierney in an unfamiliar left wing-back role and was given the unenviable task of marking Adama Traore, which he managed to execute with reasonable success.

Joe Willock: 6/10

After scoring as a substitute against Southampton in Arsenal’s previous match, the youngster had a decisive impact off the bench yet again as he set up Lacazette for the second goal.

Hector Bellerin: 6/10

The Spaniard came on to replace Cedric for the last 15 minutes and ensured that the Gunners didn’t lose their concentration or their defensive shape, helping his side see out the win and maintain a clean sheet.

Alexandre Lacazette: 7/10

Lacazette's goal sealed the three points for Arsenal

The Frenchman has had to deal with a substitute’s role in recent times but reminded everyone of his quality with a well-taken goal just three minutes after coming on, securing the three points for Arsenal.

Lucas Torreira: 5/10

The Uruguayan midfielder did not have much time to make an impact on this tie, but his return to first-team football would be a timely boost for Arteta’s men as the fixtures keep coming thick and fast.