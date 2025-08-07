Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Celta Vigo at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The home side had their struggles last season but ultimately beat the drop quite comfortably and will be looking to improve on their 16th-place finish this season.

They have, however, failed to perform during the off-season, most recently losing 2-1 to La Liga side Girona. The Old Gold found themselves two goals down early in the second half before new signing Jhon Arias came off the bench to halve the deficit.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant La Liga campaign last season, finishing seventh in the table to clinch a UEFA Europa League spot. Like their hosts, they have also endured a difficult pre-season campaign, recording their fourth defeat of the off-season last weekend as they lost 1-0 to Portuguese side Vitoria.

Following Saturday's game, both sides will return to their respective domestic leagues, with Wolves set to host Manchester City in the opening weekend of the Premier League while Celta will play Getafe in their La Liga opener.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between the two friendly clash between the two teams since 2014.

The two clubs last faced off in August 2021, with Celta winning the pre-season friendly 1-0 via a first-half penalty from Iago Aspas.

Celta faced two English clubs in their last pre-season campaign, beating Luton Town 3-1 and then losing to West Ham United on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The Old Gold have lost their last two games against Spanish sides, losing 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano a year ago before their loss to Girona last time out.

Wolves are without a clean sheet in all five of their pre-season outings so far.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Wolves are without a win in the off-season and will be looking to snap that streak this weekend. They have the home advantage on Saturday and will hope it spurs them to victory.

Los Celestes have lost two of their last three games and four of their last six and could see their pre-season campaign end on a sour note.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Celta Vigo

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last five matches)

