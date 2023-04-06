Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Chelsea take on Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers side in an important clash at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been surprisingly poor so far this season. The Blues played out a 0-0 stalemate against Liverpool in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 44 out of the 114 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 40 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their last four matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2020.

Chelsea are winless in their last two away games against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, with their previous victory at the Molineux coming by a 5-2 margin in 2019.

Wolverhampton are unbeaten in their three Premier League matches against opponents from London under Julen Lopetegui and have managed to win two of these games.

Chelsea have lost only three of their 19 league games against Wolverhampton Wanderers since the turn of the century and will be looking to complete their fifth league double against them during this period.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have shown promise in recent weeks but have flattered to deceive in the final third. The likes of Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez have been impressive for the Blues and will look to stamp their authority in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable test this week. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes