Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play hosts to Chelsea at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. A late second-half penalty from Netherlands international Anwar El Ghazi secured the win for Dean Smith's side.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men in the second half, with Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz sent off for Aston Villa and veteran midfielder Joao Moutinho sent off for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Everton on Saturday at Goodison Park. A first-half penalty from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson secured a much-needed win for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with Chelsea beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0. First half goals from England international Mason Mount and veteran French striker Olivier Giroud ensured victory for Chelsea.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-W-L-L

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-W-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish full-back Jonny and Mexico international Raul Jimenez, as they are both injured. Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho is suspended.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joao Moutinho

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be without winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morocco international Hakim Ziyech, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Fernando Marcal, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers lost key striker Raul Jimenez to a serious injury. Teenage striker Fabio Silva and Portuguese winger Daniel Podence have been used as alternate options upfront. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have not been at their very best this season, and have won only one of their last five games.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were in good form prior to the Everton game. The form of Kai Havertz has been a cause for concern, but there is no denying the talent of the young German who is playing his first season in the Premier League.

Chelsea have played some good football in recent weeks, and the strength in depth of the squad is among the best in the Premier League. Wolves are struggling without Jimenez, and will be the underdogs coming into this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Chelsea

