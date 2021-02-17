Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of high-octane fixtures this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Leeds United are in 11th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have had an eventful season under Marcelo Bielsa so far. The Peacocks suffered a 4-2 defeat against Arsenal in their previous game and will want to put in a more robust effort this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are two points behind Leeds United in the league table but have improved in recent weeks. Wolves came from behind to defeat Southampton over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

This one just HAD to get the Every Angle treatment 🔥 @pedrolneto7



📐 @manscaped pic.twitter.com/nSRLptGoLs — Wolves (@Wolves) February 16, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Leeds United have a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 42 games out of a total of 98 matches played between the two teams. Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed 34 victories against Leeds United and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Wolves. Raul Jimenez scored the only goal on the day but is unavailable for this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the Premier League: W-D-W-L-D

Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: L-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Team News

Wolves have a few injury concerns

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly, and Daniel Podence are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Wolves have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly, Daniel Podence

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United have a strong squad

Leeds United

Advertisement

Robin Koch, Rodrigo, Gaetano Berardi, and Diego Llorente are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Everton. Adam Forshaw is also recuperating from an injury and is unavailable for this match.

Injured: Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi, Diego Llorente, Adam Forshaw, Ian Poveda-Ocampo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker; Nelson Semedo, Jonny, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

🗣️ "We fought to get back in the game" Marcelo gives his verdict on today's performance. pic.twitter.com/1MX8yNV51H — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 14, 2021

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Raphinha, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United have been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League this season and will be intent on making their mark on this fixture. Marcelo Bielsa has impressed in his first Premier League campaign and will want his charges to be at their best in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have blown hot and cold this season but have plenty of talent in their ranks. Leeds United are an unpredictable team but can be lethal on their day and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Advertisement

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Leeds United

Also Read: Brest vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21