Brest vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Lyon take on Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Friday. Lyon have been in excellent form this season and are the favourites going into this fixture.

Brest are currently in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side held Lille to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want to put in a similar effort in this match.

Lyon have exceeded expectations this season and are currently locked in a battle with Lille and Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 crown. Les Gones suffered a 2-1 defeat against Montpellier in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

😍 @HoussemAouar with the cheekiest of assists last time we played Brest! 👌pic.twitter.com/4BKPzhXuwu — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) February 17, 2021

Brest vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a surprisingly mediocre record against Brest and have won only three out of nine matches played between the two sides. Brest have never defeated Lyon in an official fixture but have pulled off six draws and will have to be at their best on Friday.

The reverse fixture between the two teams last year ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Lyon suffered several defensive lapses on the day and cannot afford to make the same mistakes in this game.

Brest form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-D-L-L

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Brest vs Lyon Team News

Denys Bain might not play this game. Image Source: The Sun

Brest

Brest have an improved squad this season and will look to pull off an upset against Lyon this weekend. Denys Bain has made commendable progress on his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Denys Bain

Suspended: None

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Advertisement

Jason Denayer is currently carrying a knock and might not be risked in this fixture. Rudi Garcia has a strong side at his disposal and will have to field his best combination against Brest.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jason Denayer

Suspended: None

Brest vs Lyon Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sebastien Cibois; Romain Perraud, Christophe Herelle, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Paul Lasne, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat; Jean Lucas, Steve Mounie

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Sinaly Diomande, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Brest vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have been excellent this season but their defeat against Montpellier last week makes this match a must-win fixture. The likes of Memphis Depay and Lucas Paqueta have been impressive this year and will have to bring their abilities to the fore on Friday.

Brest pulled off a commendable result against Lille in their previous game and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Lyon are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight edge going into this fixture.

Prediction: Brest 1-2 Lyon

Also Read: Barcelona 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Player Ratings as sensational Kylian Mbappe hat-trick stuns Catalans at Camp Nou | UEFA Champions League 2020-21