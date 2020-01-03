Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

The misfiring Manchester United team will take on aWolves

High-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers will host a disjointed Manchester United side at the Molineux in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Despite a shock defeat against a resurgent Watford team in mid-week, Wolves are currently one of the in-form teams in the Premier League, and look set to challenge for a top six finish. Manchester United, on the other hand, have continued their inconsistent form as they suffered a defeat against Arsenal in their last league outing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Head to Head

The Red Devils have failed to defeat Wolves since their resurgence and return to the Premier League a season ago. Since 2018, the two sides have met four times and Wolves have won two of those games, with the other two ending in draws. The two teams met in the quarter-final of the FA Cup last season, with Nuno Espirito's team winning that encounter 2-0.

The result at the Emirates means that United have now lost 11 and won just five of their last 21 away games in all competitions. Their home form has not been great either, with the team currently sitting 5th in the Premier League table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have been inconsistent for the most part this season, but they have not lost back-to-back games since April.

On the other hand, the loss at Vicarage Road means that it is now two defeats in a row for Wolves. After a shaky start to the season, the promising Wolves team are back on track and will aim to challenge for a Champions League spot.

Wolves form (all competitions): WLWWLL

Manchester United form (all competitions): DWLWWL

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Team News

Wolves - The manager is expected to rotate his team, but no injury concerns are there, barring Morgan Gibbs-White and Willy Boly, who have been sidelined for a while now. Key players such as Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore could be rested for this game.

Injuries - Morgan Gibbs-White, Willy Boly

Manchester United - Solskjaer and his team were dealt a big blow as it was announced that Paul Pogba would be out for at least one more month as he requires surgery to recover from an ankle injury. He joins fellow midfielder Scott McTominay on the sidelines. The Red Devils are also likely to rotate their squad in this match.

Injuries - Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay

Doubtful - Eric Bailly

Nuno will be looking to knock out the Red Devils from the FA Cup for the second season in a row

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Predicted Line-ups

Wolves - Rui Patricio; Ryan Bennett, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Matt Doherty, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Ruben Vinagre; Pedro Neto, Patrick Cutrone, Diogo Jota

Manchester United - Sergio Romero; Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Fred, Nemanja Matic; Andreas Pereira, Jessie Lingard, Juan Mata; Mason Greenwood

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Despite Manchester United not suffering consecutive defeats so far this season, it is difficult to see an underperforming squad such as theirs to come to the Molineux and gain a victory. Wolves have been a strong team at their home ground, and they are likely continue their good form at home by seeing off the Red Devils in a game where several starters might be rested.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester United

