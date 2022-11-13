Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as Aaron Ramsdale keeps his 7th clean sheet of the season | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) in the Premier League on Saturday, November 12.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of four wins and one draw in their last five league games. They defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in their last game thanks to a goal from Gabriel Magalhaes.

Mikel Arteta's men were two points clear at the top of the table prior to this game and knew a win would extend it to five after Manchester City lost to Brentford. He fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Both Wolves and Arsenal made positive starts to the game and displayed attacking intent from the very start. The Gunners attempted six shots in the first period and nearly scored as Gabriel Jesus had one goal disallowed and saw another attempt smash the crossbar. Adama Traore looked sharp for the hosts and muscled his way past defenders but could not contribute in terms of goals or assists.

Wolves attempted three shots in the first period but were unable to hit the target as well. They only had 30% possession which did not allow them to get into a rhythm to be able to score. The teams headed into the break, failed to hit the target between them and deadlocked at 0-0.

Premier League @premierleague



The hosts have held firm under pressure from the league leaders, with new manager Julen Lopetegui watching on from the stands



#WOLARS HALF-TIME Wolves 0-0 ArsenalThe hosts have held firm under pressure from the league leaders, with new manager Julen Lopetegui watching on from the stands HALF-TIME Wolves 0-0 ArsenalThe hosts have held firm under pressure from the league leaders, with new manager Julen Lopetegui watching on from the stands#WOLARS https://t.co/IhMHo3vrlT

Arsenal made a bright start to the second period and looked the more dangerous between the two sides. They passed the ball around sharply in midfield and progressed it forward with confidence. Jesus played a delightful pass between the two defenders toward Fabio Vieira. He squared the ball to Martin Odegaard, who scored from point-blank range to make it 1-0.

The Gunners maintained the pressure on Wolves as they looked to force the visitors into making mistakes. They added to their lead as Odegaard grabbed his brace with a lovely finish from inside the box, low into the bottom-left corner. Gabriel Martinelli attempted the initial shot which was saved by Jose Sa.

Arsenal showed great character as they saw out the rest of the game to secure the win. The result takes them five points clear of Manchester City in second place. With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Aaron Ramsdale had a relatively straightforward job in goal as he was called upon twice to make two good saves. He also made one high claim from a cross and played two accurate long balls.

Prior to this game, he was tied for first place with Nick Pope and Ederson on six clean sheets each. He did well and earned his seventh, taking him to the top of the pile. The Gunners have conceded just 11 goals in the league and are tied with Newcastle United for the best defensive record.

#4. Flop - Jose Sa (Wolves)

Sa had a night to forget in goal as he made just one save from the four shots that the Gunners fired on target. He also parried the ball from Martinelli's shot which fell straight to Odegaard, who kept his cool and scored to make it 2-0. The custodian could have cleared the ball away from the danger area but extended a weak hand to make the initial save.

Wolves have now conceded 16 goals this season and are at the bottom of the league with just 10 points from 15 games.

#3. Hit - Goncalo Guedes (Wolves)

Guedes was one of the only players on the home team who looked like he could create a goalscoring opportunity. He used his pace and ability to shield the ball to his advantage as he created space to shoot. Guedes attempted four shots with just one of them on target and two wide of the mark, while the other was blocked. He also played three accurate long balls and won five of his seven duels.

#2. Hit - Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Gabriel put in a strong defensive performance yet again as he helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet. He was strong in the air and closed down Wolves' players in possession with aggression and speed, preventing them from running past him easily.

Gabriel won three of his six duels and made one clearance, two interceptions, and blocked one shot. He completed 58 passes with 91% accuracy, including five accurate long balls.

#1. Hit - Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The Arsenal captain stepped up when his team needed him the most and scored a brace to ensure they go into the break on a winning note. The goals take the Norwegian's tally to six for the season, only one fewer than his league tally throughout last season.

Odegaard completed 43 passes with 84% accuracy including two long balls. He also completed one dribble and won two duels, making one tackle in the process.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes