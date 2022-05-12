Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 Manchester City: Cityzens Player Ratings as Kevin De Bruyne hits four in stunning display | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City demolished Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday, May 11.

City came into this game on the back of a 5-0 mauling of Newcastle United. Pep Guardiola was seen celebrating with his arms up in the air after that game. He hoped his side could get even closer to securing a three-peat of league titles.

Wolves, on the other hand, made a heroic last-ditch comeback in their previous game. They came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Chelsea, earning a crucial point in the process. Manager Bruno Lage was missing from the sidelines as he did not recover from COVID in time to make the bench.

Manchester City picked up where they left off in their last game. Kevin De Bruyne began the game with all guns blazing. Bernardo Silva played a delightful weighted pass behind Wolves' defense. De Bruyne latched onto it with his left to make it 1-0 to City in the seventh minute.

Wolves fought back and responded with a goal of their own soon after. Raul Jimenez did well to create the chance and release Pedro Neto down the left wing. The Portuguese provided a low cross which Leandro Dendoncker duly tapped in to equalize after 11 minutes.

De Bruyne doubled his tally in the 16th minute as Jose Sa was the culprit. The custodian parried the ball straight into the Belgian's path, following an attempted lofted pass. He duly finished to make it 2-1.

He made it a first-half hat-trick soon after. Raheem Sterling turned and left the ball to De Bruyne, who made a driving run to the edge of the box. From there, he unleashed an unstoppable shot with his left foot yet again to make it 3-1 after 24 minutes.

Wolves failed to reply for the second time as the sides went into the break with Manchester City leading 3-1.

City began the second half strong and their talisman Kevin De Bruyne was quick to let Wolves' fans know he was not done. He combined with Phil Foden, who played a pass into the box that took a deflection and fell kindly to De Bruyne. De Bruyne applied the finish to make it 4-1 after 60 minutes.

Like last week, Wolves attempted to swing momentum in their favor by bringing on Francisco Trincao and Hwang-hee Chan together in the 72nd minute. However, City kept their passing rhythm intact and kept the hosts at bay.

Foden could have scored after De Bruyne had found him in acres of space with a good pass. However, he could only hit the left upright after a tame effort. Sterling scored Manchester City's fifth goal in the 84th minute after the ball broke to him following a ricochet.

The visitors secured a huge 5-1 win that took them another step closer to retaining their Premier League crown. That said, let's take a look at their player ratings from the game.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Ederson - 6.5/10

Ederson had a decent game and was not tested consistently enough. He made two saves in the game and helped his side win with ease.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5/10

Cancelo had a solid game defensively and was influential in offense as well. He made four tackles, three interceptions, and two clearances. He also played four accurate long balls.

Fernandinho - 6.5/10

Manchester City's captain was deployed in central defense since they were depleted due to injuries. He put in a good shift to secure the result.

Aymeric Laporte - 6.5/10

Laporte had a decent game but was hooked off due to an injury in the 61st minute. He was replaced by Nathan Ake.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko had a decent game for Manchester City on the left flank.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri looked solid at the heart of Manchester City's midfield and barely set a foot wrong. He played a remarkable 11 accurate long balls with 100% accuracy. Rodri also won seven of his nine duels.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

Gundogan had a decent game and passed the ball around well. He ended the night with 96% pass accuracy, having completed 94/98 passes.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5/10

Sterling put in a strong showing in the offensive third. He provided three key passes, scored one goal, and provided an assist to help City win big yet again.

Kevin De Bruyne - 10/10

It is rare for a player to walk away with a perfect 10. However, having scored four goals, each worthy of being in a list for goal of the month, De Bruyne deserves nothing less. A complete and perfect performance.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Foden had a decent game overall. He played one key pass and created one big chance in the game. He also hit the post in the second half.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva had a good game for Manchester City as he was deployed in the false 9 role. He provided one assist.

Substitutes

Nathan Ake - 6.5/10

The Dutchman came onto the pitch at the hour-mark and put in a decent shift to help Manchester City see the game off.

Jack Grealish - 6/10

Grealish came on late in the game and put in an average performance.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

Mahrez came on late in the game and looked good going forward.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat