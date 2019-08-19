Wolves Predicted Lineup vs Manchester United, Injury news, Suspensions list and more | Premier League 2019/20

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking for their third successive victory over Manchester United at the Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Manchester United at the Molineux today in the final match of game-week 2.

The hosts had an impressive season last year as they finished seventh in the table and qualified for Europe for the first time almost 50 years. A bogey team for the top six last season, Wolves put up many impressive performances but failed to get as many points as they should have against the smaller sides.

Nuno Espirito Sanchez and his men will be hoping to better last season's performance as they search for their third successive victory against Manchester United at the Molineux today.

The visitors are on a high following their biggest victory against Chelsea in more than 50 years after a 4-0 thrashing of the Blues at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will be prepared for the threats posed by Wolves, and will look to turn their recent poor head-to-head record around.

Team News

Diogo Jota was on the scoresheet on both occasions when Manchester United visited last season

Nuno Espirito Sanchez is likely to call upon the same XI that started against Leicester City on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

The Portuguese manager is expected to make 9 changes to the side that played against Pyunik Yeravan in the 3rd round of Europa League qualification at the Molineux on Thursday with Conor Coady and Joao Moutinho the only ones likely to be retained in the starting XI.

Diogo Jota will be hoping to score his third consecutive goal against Manchester United at the Molineux today.

Suspensions: none

Injuries: none

Predicted Lineup

Wolves(3-5-2): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Bennett; Castro, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Doherty; Jota, Jimenez

