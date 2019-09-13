Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea: Match prediction and more | Premier League 2019/20

Loftus-Cheek scored at the Molineux the last time Chelsea visited, but they let the lead slip for a 2-1 Wolves win

Three draws and a loss in their first four games sees Wolves sit in 17th place in the Premier League table. Chelsea, on the other hand, started with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United, but have recovered since and looking to win two away games in a row for the first time since December 2018.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had a good preseason and have won every game across both legs in Europa League qualifying so far this season but that form has failed to transfer to the Premier League where they're struggling to win so far.

Although Wolves have a poor record overall against the Blues, they will be confident considering they went unbeaten against Chelsea last season, including a 2-1 win at Molineux. However, this Wolves team will be wary of the attacking threat that Chelsea pose, but also mindful that there are goals to be scored against Frank Lampard's defence.

Both teams will also have an eye on midweek action as Chelsea host Valencia in their first Champions League group fixture. Wolves will begin their Europa League group campaign as well by hosting Braga.

Chelsea's defensive woes

Azpilicueta has been off-colour on the pitch for Chelsea at the start of this season

The fact that Chelsea have not kept a clean sheet this season in four games is fairly odd, considering Chelsea's otherwise decent defensive record. Yet, to anyone who has watched them so far, their defensive frailty is apparent.

Multiple problems need to be addressed in this defensive set-up. Jorginho has shown his ability to pass the ball even under pressure and build from the back but hasn't been able to show a similar quotient for shielding his back four. Without N'Golo Kante beside him, this Chelsea midfield seems to disintegrate in defence.

Another surprising hole in Chelsea's defence has been the decline of right-back Cesar Azpilicueta. The club captain has been exposed and targeted by teams so far, with a number of conceded goals for Chelsea coming from that right side.

Frank Lampard will hope that Kante and young right-back Reece James are both available for this fixture, but will be apprehensive of throwing them into the first team line-up for fear of any injury relapses.

The poor Chelsea defence has made, at least, for some good football viewing. Almost every game they play this season can be expected to be a high-scoring one given their attacking approach and weak backline. You can almost predict a 3-2 scoreline in every Chelsea game, but you'd be hard-pressed to decide who comes out on top.

Wolves 3-2 Chelsea