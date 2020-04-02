Wonderkid FC: Building an XI of some of football's best U-21 prospects

An XI made up entirely of players aged 21 and younger

However, only one player is permitted per league - making it a more challenging task

Mbappe leads the line in this extremely talented eleven

These are strange times we live in at the moment. While the global coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a grinding halt throughout the world, it is no surprise that organized sport has also been hit badly.

With no football taking place in the foreseeable future, the mind does tend to wander. And so here we are. Today, we will look to take on the challenge of building a dream team of young talents from across the footballing world. There are only two rules:

Each player must be aged 21 or younger. Only one player can be selected from a particular league.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Serie A, AC Milan)

Donnarumma has been around for a while now but is still only 21

Perhaps one of the more recognizable names in this team, Gianluigi Donnarumma dons the keeping gloves for our Wonderkid XI. Making his debut for his boyhood club in 2015, at the age of 16 years and 242 days, Donnarumma is the second-youngest goalkeeper to start a match in the history of Italian football.

Having turned 21 just over a month ago, he has already made 166 appearances for Milan, often pulling off saves which defy belief to keep his team in tight contests. As a shot-stopper par excellence, who is no slouch with the ball at his feet, there is no doubting that this youngster will go on to achieve great things in his career.

Right Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Premier League, Liverpool)

Alexander-Arnold is already considered a world-class player

Who else could it be? Liverpool academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold is already one of the best in the world in his position, possessing a standing in the game that belies his youth. Often tipped as a future Liverpool captain, he has the potential to become an icon for his hometown club, much as a certain Steven Gerrard did for the previous generation.

Having played as a winger at youth level, Alexander-Arnold was converted to right-back to help him force his way into the first team. This conversion is still a work in progress, evident from the fact that he is supremely talented in possession, but still perhaps needs to work on the defensive side of his game. However, there is still enough time for him to improve and perhaps become one of the best right-backs the game has ever seen.

Centre Back: Lautaro Valenti (Argentina Superliga, CA Lanús)

Valenti's spirit is what often sets him apart from others in his age group

Forming the first half of the defensive spine for our team is former Argentina U-20 international Lautaro Valenti, who hit the headlines earlier this year when he was abducted by kidnappers and subsequently released after a payment of $5000 from his agent. Leaving all that aside, however, the focus in Argentina has been on Valenti over the last 18 months or so for his performances on the pitch.

A hard as nails central defender, he possesses the archetypal South American fighting spirit, blended with an aggression that suits him well in his position. Valenti is remarkably adept in the air given his relative lack of height, which makes him a threat from set-pieces. Although not the best ball-playing defender, he would undoubtedly help secure the backline for any top European club.

Centre Back: Auston Trusty (Major League Soccer, Colorado Rapids)

Trusty is an extremely capable defender, with room to grow

The United States of America does not possess a particularly illustrious history when it comes to football (or soccer), but the landscape seems to be shifting. The current crop of American youngsters, many of whom ply their trade in Europe, are some of the most gifted youngsters out there.

However, making the cut in this team is MLS star Auston Trusty. One of the most highly-rated defensive prospects in the American league, Trusty made his mark with Philadelphia Union as a trusty (forgive the pun) defender and superb distributor from the back.

Exceptionally athletic and agile, he was the youngest player in MLS history to play every single minute of a league campaign in 2018. Trusty made the move to the Colorado Rapids ahead of the 2020 season, which is yet to kick off.

Left Back: Alphonso Davies (Bundesliga, FC Bayern Munich)

Davies has been a breath of fresh air for Bayern this season

Alphonso Davies' rise to prominence has been nothing short of exceptional. Born to Liberian parents in a Ghanaian refugee camp, his journey to the top level of professional football is a classic rags-to-riches tale. Moving to Canada with his parents at the age of five, Davies joined the Whitecaps FC Residency, a footballing academy, at the age of 14, before going on to represent the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.

Playing as a forward, Davies became the first player born in the 21st century to play in an MLS game and is also the youngest player to represent the Canadian national team. He joined Bayern Munich in 2019 and has since lit up the Bundesliga with his electrifying pace and superb technical ability. Deployed as a left-back, he has adapted his game well to ensure that his team is not affected defensively, a trait that will stand him in good stead in the future.

Central Midfielder: Gustavo Assunção (Liga NOS, Famalicão)

Assunção is one of the more underrated players in this team

The first player taking up the holding role in our midfield double pivot is Brazilian youngster Gustavo Assunção. Relatively unknown outside Portugal, Assunção is the son of former Porto and Atletico Madrid midfielder Paulo and even spent seven years in the Atletico youth setup before moving to Famalicão in 2019.

Like his father, Assunção is also a defensive midfielder, often deployed as a lone pivot in a midfield three, or a double pivot in a midfield two.

As far as players of his type go, he is one of the more exciting ones to watch. Always up for a duel, his aggression often leads to him getting booked but is also an important tool for his team to win the ball back. In addition, he is a safe bet in possession, as he rarely loses the ball in dangerous areas. He may not be one of the flashier talents going around, but he can surely play a role in any side in the world.

Central Midfielder: Federico Valverde (La Liga, Real Madrid CF)

Valverde has quickly made himself indispensable to Real Madrid

Playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world can't be easy. The pressure of turning out for Real Madrid, week in, week out, has taken a toll on some of the best players in the world. But 21-year old midfielder Federico Valverde seems unaffected by all that.

The Uruguayan youngster has catapulted himself into stardom this season with his consistently impressive displays in the middle of the park for Los Blancos, often excelling in the absence of regular starter Luka Modric.

Another tough-tackling, combative midfielder, Valverde brings star quality to this midfield and forms a solid defensive screen alongside Assunção. Between the two of them, attackers will think twice before venturing forwards.

Central Attacking Midfielder: Mohammed Ihattaren (Eredivisie, PSV Eindhoven)

Ihattaren is Dutch football's next star

The creative hub of this team is also the youngest player in this team - PSV Eindhoven's Moroccan-born midfielder, Mohammed Ihattaren. Having just turned 18 in February, Ihattaren has been a fixture in the PSV line-up all season and has firmly established himself as Dutch football's next big thing.

Extremely versatile, Ihatteren is capable of playing as a number 10, a deeper-lying midfielder or even out wide. His sublime touch and ability to beat opposition defenders when on the ball only serve to underline his exceptional talent.

If he is fed the ball in between the lines, Ihatteren showcases an innate understanding of where his teammates are going to be, often providing the pass before the assist. Having already represented the Netherlands at all age levels, surely a senior call-up is not far away for this supremely talented footballer.

Right Winger: Antony (Brazilian Serie A, São Paulo)

Antony is the latest off the Brazilian conveyor belt of talent

Brazil has always been a hotbed of footballing talent. With great players throughout history in the forms of Pele, Ronaldinho, Romario, Rivaldo, Ronaldo and so on, the pressure on any young attacker from the land of samba to live up to these legends is immense.

Many have tried and failed, but one player who could well carve out a niche for himself is São Paulo winger Antony. In the recently concluded 2019 season, Antony registered four goals and six assists for his boyhood club, at the tender age of 19.

He profiles quite similarly to Ajax's David Neres, as a left-footed winger playing on the right-wing, often looking to cut inside onto his favoured foot. Indeed, Antony will be joining Neres soon, having agreed a deal to move to Ajax in the summer. Antony's main strength is his close control and this, coupled with his raw pace, could make him one of the most exciting players to watch over the next decade.

Left Winger: Eberechi Eze (EFL Championship, Queen's Park Rangers)

Eze's talent has been evident for some time now

The only player in this team currently playing for a second division side, Eberechi Eze has shown on multiple occasions across the last two seasons that he certainly deserves a step up. Born in London and of Nigerian ancestry, Eze is eligible to represent both countries at international level and irrespective of the choice he makes has a bright future ahead of him.

Starting his career at Millwall before being released in 2016, Eze then impressed at a trial with QPR and was promptly snapped up by the London club. Ever since debuting for the club in 2017, he has shown that he can go right to the top with his exceptional natural ability and attitude towards improving.

Blessed with a wicked turn of pace and the ability to move in an extremely lithe manner, Eze has often made defenders look silly on his way to notching up 12 goals and eight assists so far this season. A move to the Premier League does not look far off, with reports that Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and West Ham United are all interested.

Striker: Kylian Mbappé (Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mbappé is on his way to becoming an icon for a generation

Who else could be leading the line for this team but the most iconic youngster of his generation? Kylian Mbappé's rise to stardom has been well-documented by multiple journalists and experts the world over ever since he burst onto the scene with AS Monaco in the 2016-17 season.

Now playing for his hometown club, PSG, following his €160 million move from the principality, Mbappé has the potential to hit even greater heights as he grows into his 20s, which is frightening to imagine, given he is already considered not just as one of the best youngsters, but one of the best footballers in the world, period.

His demonic pace and uncanny finishing ability make him nearly impossible to stop as he often leaves defenders in the dust on his way to stroking the ball past a hapless goalkeeper. Put quite simply, Mbappé is football's next superstar.