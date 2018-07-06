World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Croatia could win the World Cup

Namrath Kadiyala

Croatian Football Team

The Croatians have been on fire during this year's World Cup. They have been relentless and have been on a roll. The Golden Generation of Croatian football has some of the best midfielders in the world, in the form of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mateo Kovacic. They also have experienced forwards, Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Perisic.

The Balkans started their tournament on a bright note, defeating Nigeria 2-0. Luka Modric converted the penalty opportunity into a goal while the other one was an own goal. Their next match was against Argentina and they shocked a lot of people as they defeated them with a scoreline reading 3-0. Modric, Rakitic and Rebic scored one goal each in this match.

Croatia played a second string team in Iceland in their last group game and won the encounter 2-1. Ivan Perisic and Milan Badelj scored a goal each as they defeated Iceland. They took on Denmark in the Round of 16 and won the match in the penalty shootout. Denmark started the game by scoring a goal in the 1st minute itself. Mandzukic match Denmark by scoring one in the 3rd minute.

The match went into extra time after the scoreline remained the same for the next 85 minutes or so. The Balkans could have won the match in the Extra time itself had Modric not missed a penalty chance in the 114th minute. In the end, Croatia won the match, courtesy Danijel Subasic's heroics in the shootout. Here we look at 4 reasons as to why Croatia can win the coveted FIFA World Cup.

#4 Goalkeeper- Danijel Subasic

Danijel Subasic saves a penalty

Subasic has been one of the best players for Croatia in this tournament as he has conceded only 2 goals and kept 2 clean sheets. He even kept a clean sheet against Argentina which possesses world-class forwards like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Paolo Dybala. The Monaco goalie saved three penalties during the penalty shootout against Denmark in the Round of 16.

He also equalled Ricardo's record for the most no. of saves since the 2006 World Cup. However, he wasn't awarded the Man of the Match as it was given to Denmark's goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel. He will play a key role for The Balkans in this tournament and hopefully, he can deliver a solid performance and support the defence.