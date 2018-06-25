Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the second round of matches

These legendary craftsmen pulled off some outrageous goals in the second round of the group stage games.

Anuraag Peesara
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 03:41 IST
330

Serbia v Switzerland: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Shaqiri scored a sensational injury-time winner against Serbia.

Whilst few teams like Mexico, Russia and Croatia are on a splendid World Cup run, the rest are fighting hard to ensure their dream doesn't remain a dream for another four years.

All the teams have now completed their second-round games and the fate of a few sides has already been decided. A total of 9 teams are already out of the competition and we are inching ever so close to the knockout stages.

There's no way one can place their money on a side as the tournament thus far has been very unpredictable. Every game has provided an anecdote to remember and each one of these anecdotes is a testament to the saying "Football is a game of tiny margins, massive heartbreaks and remarkable joy".

The Germans almost got knocked out in the group stages for the first time since 1958 and Croatia humiliated a star-studded Argentine unit. England and Belgium, the dark horses of the tournament, are ripping apart defenses with their amazing front-lines.

In simple words, every minute in the second round of games has been nerve-wracking. Despite all the pressure surrounding these players, we've seen some outstanding goals and we just don't need a reason to reminisce and relive few of these amazing strikes from the second round.

#5 Jesse Lingard (England) vs Panama

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH30-ENG-PAN
Lingard registered his first World Cup goal with an absolute peach!

Jesse Lingard well and truly announced his arrival on the big stage in the 2017-18 season playing for Manchester United. He scored some vital goals for the Red Devils and earned a place in the English side for the World Cup finals.

After a forgettable first game, Lingard was back to his best against Panama. The 25-year-old scored a fantastic strike from just outside the box to give England their 3rd goal of the game.

England were running riot in the first half as John Stones and Harry Kane earned them a 2-0 lead in double-quick time. Panama's defense had fallen apart and there was never an answer from them to the Three Lions' attacking prowess.

Drifting from the left flank, Lingard played a small one-two before curling the ball into the net towards the goalkeeper's left. There wasn't much pace on that shot, but the curl was just stupendous.

It's one of those goals wingers love scoring and the young English contingent must be flying high in terms of confidence levels.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Croatia Football Germany Football Luka Modric Granit Xhaka
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Argentina 0-3 Croatia: The best & worst players, World...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who could decide the game as...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 0-3 Croatia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter explodes as Croatia beat Argentina
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from the first round...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Croatia...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany's 5 most iconic matches
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia’s quality shines through against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Today URU RUS 07:30 PM Uruguay vs Russia
Today SAU EGY 07:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Today IRA POR 11:30 PM Iran vs Portugal
Today SPA MOR 11:30 PM Spain vs Morocco
Tomorrow DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Tomorrow AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Tomorrow NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Tomorrow ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
27 Jun KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
27 Jun MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
27 Jun SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
27 Jun SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us