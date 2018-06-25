World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the second round of matches

These legendary craftsmen pulled off some outrageous goals in the second round of the group stage games.

Shaqiri scored a sensational injury-time winner against Serbia.

Whilst few teams like Mexico, Russia and Croatia are on a splendid World Cup run, the rest are fighting hard to ensure their dream doesn't remain a dream for another four years.

All the teams have now completed their second-round games and the fate of a few sides has already been decided. A total of 9 teams are already out of the competition and we are inching ever so close to the knockout stages.

There's no way one can place their money on a side as the tournament thus far has been very unpredictable. Every game has provided an anecdote to remember and each one of these anecdotes is a testament to the saying "Football is a game of tiny margins, massive heartbreaks and remarkable joy".

The Germans almost got knocked out in the group stages for the first time since 1958 and Croatia humiliated a star-studded Argentine unit. England and Belgium, the dark horses of the tournament, are ripping apart defenses with their amazing front-lines.

In simple words, every minute in the second round of games has been nerve-wracking. Despite all the pressure surrounding these players, we've seen some outstanding goals and we just don't need a reason to reminisce and relive few of these amazing strikes from the second round.

#5 Jesse Lingard (England) vs Panama

Lingard registered his first World Cup goal with an absolute peach!

Jesse Lingard well and truly announced his arrival on the big stage in the 2017-18 season playing for Manchester United. He scored some vital goals for the Red Devils and earned a place in the English side for the World Cup finals.

After a forgettable first game, Lingard was back to his best against Panama. The 25-year-old scored a fantastic strike from just outside the box to give England their 3rd goal of the game.

England were running riot in the first half as John Stones and Harry Kane earned them a 2-0 lead in double-quick time. Panama's defense had fallen apart and there was never an answer from them to the Three Lions' attacking prowess.

Drifting from the left flank, Lingard played a small one-two before curling the ball into the net towards the goalkeeper's left. There wasn't much pace on that shot, but the curl was just stupendous.

It's one of those goals wingers love scoring and the young English contingent must be flying high in terms of confidence levels.