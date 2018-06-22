World Cup 2018: Brazil Team vs Costa Rica, Predicted XI

Brazil need a win today and here's how they are expected to line up vs Costa Rica.

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Feature 22 Jun 2018, 13:36 IST

Brazil v Switzerland: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Brazil take on Costa Rica in the first game on Day 9 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The 5 time World champions are not in good touch right now and were unable to get all three points vs Switzerland.

They are set to come up against Real Madrid's Keylor Navas today and it will be interesting to see how they fare against him. The Seleção need a win today to have any chance of topping the group.

Serbia are currently on top of Group E thanks to Aleksandar Kolarov's strike vs Costa Rica. They take on Switzerland in the final game today and a win will seal their place in the knockout stage.

Regardless of the result between Switzerland and Serbia, if Brazil want to top their group, a win today is a must. There cannot be a bigger motivation for them than that right now.

Team news

Brazil have a couple of injury worries ahead of their game vs Costa Rica today. Danilo and Neymar picked up knocks in training and are doubtful for the game.

While Danilo is expected to be on the bench for sure, Neymar will face a late fitness test. The PSG star had pain in his right ankle and limped out of training earlier this week. Reports suggest that the pain has subsided.

Fagner is likely to start tonight as a replacement for Danilo. The Manchester City defender has a thigh strain and is not fit enough to play vs Costa Rica. Tite has no other option in his squad as the only other fullback is Filipe Luis - and he is someone who has never played on the right side of the defence.

Brazil predicted XI and formation

Brazil's Predicted XI

Tite will have to make that one forced change and apart from that, no other player is expected to be dropped.