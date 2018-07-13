Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Croatia star played the semi-final against England with high fever 

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
1.84K   //    13 Jul 2018, 12:17 IST

IVan
Ivan Rakitic(C) celebrates Croatia's victory against England with Domagoj Vida(L) and Mario Mandzukic(R)

What's the story?

Croatia made history by qualifying for their historic first ever World Cup final by defeating England a couple of nights ago. England's Kieran Tripper gave The Three Lions the lead before Ivan Perisic gave Croatia the equaliser.

Subsequently, Mario Mandzukic's 109th-minute winner proved to be the difference on the night, as the Croatians completed a stunning comeback. After the match, Barcelona and Croatia star, Ivan Rakitic, revealed that he had played the semi-final despite suffering from a very high fever the previous night and failing to completely recover in time.

In case you didn't know...

Croatia beat Denmark in the Round of 16 and Russia in the quarter-finals, with both victories coming at the end of penalty shoot-outs. Rakitic has been an instrumental figure in Croatia's run, dominating the midfield alongside his captain, Luka Modric.

The 30-year-old also scored the third goal in Croatia's 3-0 win against Argentina in the group stages. One of the big names in the side, Rakitic's absence would've certainly weakened the side during the semi-final against England.

The heart of the matter

In a stunning post-match revelation, Rakitic announced that he had indeed been very sick the previous night but also insisted that he would've done everything in his power to the play the match, as he eventually did.

"Last night I had a fever, almost 39 [degrees]," he said.
"I was lying in bed finding the strength to play and it was worth it. I would play a final without a leg if necessary."

The Croatian also reportedly lambasted the English for taking them for granted with all the social media posts, etc.

"They [England] thought they were already in the final, with all the things uploaded on [social] networks.
"They can keep doing their stuff and we will play on Sunday."

Video:

What an important player he is!

What's next?

Croatia will take on France in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup this Sunday with the grand prize within reaching distance.

Again, Rakitic will be a key piece to the puzzle if Croatia are to stun the French and lift the trophy.

FIFA WC 2018 England Football Croatia Football Luka Modric Ivan Rakitic Iconic World Cup Moments
World Cup 2018: Croatia Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018, England vs Croatia: Preview
RELATED STORY
What we can expect from the Croatia vs. England match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Croatia vs England: 5 Key Players to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why England lost to Croatia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Croatia beat England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, England vs Croatia: Match Preview and Key...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Is it coming home to England?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, England vs Croatia: 4 players from each...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England vs Croatia Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us