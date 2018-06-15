Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Egypt Team vs Uruguay, Predicted XI

Egypt will be without a key player!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature 15 Jun 2018, 15:46 IST
1.13K

Alternative View Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Alternative View Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

World Cup 2018 kicked off last night with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia. The Sbornaya's thrashed the Asian side 5-0 with former Real Madrid star, Denis Cheryshev scoring a brace.

Their Group A contenders, Egypt begin their 2018 World Cup campaign today vs Uruguay. This will be the African nation's 3rd appearance in the tournament – with the last one coming in 1990!

The two teams have faced each other once before – on 16th August 2006! Uruguay ran out 2-0 winners on that day in Cairo. Diego Godin opened the score in the 67th minute with Abdel Zaher El Saka's own goal in the 83rd minute ending the game.

Captain and goalkeeper, Essam El-Hadary is set to create history when he takes the pitch today. The 45-year-old will become the oldest player to play at the World Cup.

He will be up against Luis Suarez – who is making a World Cup appearance after that infamous biting incident involving Chiellini. The Barcelona star will be out to prove a point or two and it might be very difficult for the Egyptians to contain him.

Much-needed boost for Egypt!

A post shared by Sportskeeda Football (@sportskeeda_football) on

Team News

Egypt were handed a much-needed boost yesterday when Mohamed Salah was declared 'almost 100% fit' for the game vs Uruguay. He suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League final and there were speculations that he might miss the World Cup opener.

The birthday boy, who turns 26 today, has been in red-hot form this season and is Egypt's most important player. Apart from him, there are no other injury worries for Egypt and everyone is fit to play.

How will Egypt lineup vs Uruguay?

Egypt are expected to go in with a 4-2-3-1 formation today. That is the same formation they have been playing with for a long time and that has got into the World Cup.

Also read: World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI

Egypt predicted XI vs Uruguay
Egypt predicted XI vs Uruguay

UPDATE: Egypt have announced their line-up!

Egypt XI vs Uruguay
Egypt XI vs Uruguay
FIFA WC 2018 Liverpool Football Leisure Reading
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt vs Uruguay Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt vs Uruguay, Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Which Liverpool players will go furthest...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
Egypt vs Uruguay: 5 key players that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the 2018 FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Egyptian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Premier League players from underdog...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
76' EGY URU
0 - 0
 Egypt vs Uruguay
Today MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Today POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
Tomorrow FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Tomorrow ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Tomorrow PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us