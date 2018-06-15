World Cup 2018: Egypt Team vs Uruguay, Predicted XI

Egypt will be without a key player!

Alternative View Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

World Cup 2018 kicked off last night with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia. The Sbornaya's thrashed the Asian side 5-0 with former Real Madrid star, Denis Cheryshev scoring a brace.

Their Group A contenders, Egypt begin their 2018 World Cup campaign today vs Uruguay. This will be the African nation's 3rd appearance in the tournament – with the last one coming in 1990!

The two teams have faced each other once before – on 16th August 2006! Uruguay ran out 2-0 winners on that day in Cairo. Diego Godin opened the score in the 67th minute with Abdel Zaher El Saka's own goal in the 83rd minute ending the game.

Captain and goalkeeper, Essam El-Hadary is set to create history when he takes the pitch today. The 45-year-old will become the oldest player to play at the World Cup.

He will be up against Luis Suarez – who is making a World Cup appearance after that infamous biting incident involving Chiellini. The Barcelona star will be out to prove a point or two and it might be very difficult for the Egyptians to contain him.

Team News

Egypt were handed a much-needed boost yesterday when Mohamed Salah was declared 'almost 100% fit' for the game vs Uruguay. He suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League final and there were speculations that he might miss the World Cup opener.

The birthday boy, who turns 26 today, has been in red-hot form this season and is Egypt's most important player. Apart from him, there are no other injury worries for Egypt and everyone is fit to play.

How will Egypt lineup vs Uruguay?

Egypt are expected to go in with a 4-2-3-1 formation today. That is the same formation they have been playing with for a long time and that has got into the World Cup.

Egypt predicted XI vs Uruguay

UPDATE: Egypt have announced their line-up!