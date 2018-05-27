BREAKING NEWS: Tearful Salah off injured in Champions League final

Mohamed Salah's injury dealt Liverpool a huge blow in their quest for Champions League glory against Real Madrid in Kiev.

Omnisport NEWS News 27 May 2018, 00:58 IST 4.08K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mohamed Salah lies injured during the Champions League final

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah suffered an apparent shoulder injury and left the field in tears inside half an hour of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Salah was involved in a collision with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos after 26 minutes, falling awkwardly and nursing his shoulder.

The Egypt international received treatment before hanging back as Liverpool took a subsequent corner.

However, he despondently fell to the turf once more moments later and left the field in tears.

30: We've been forced into an early change…



Salah

Lallana



[0-0]#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/1BCBmZdy0m — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 26, 2018

Salah has been a revelation on Merseyside since arriving from Roma ahead of the 2017-18 season, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League – only Cristiano Ronaldo has managed more in the competition.

He had been tipped to play a starring role for the Reds against Madrid in Kiev, alongside attacking colleagues Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, with whom he has combined for 29 European goals.

However, Salah lasted less than half an hour - replaced by Adam Lallana - in a dent to Liverpool’s chances of winning a sixth continental crown.

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal left the field soon after, also in tears, the Spain right-back having seemingly suffered a repeat of a recent hamstring problem.