Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    BREAKING NEWS: Tearful Salah off injured in Champions League final

    Mohamed Salah's injury dealt Liverpool a huge blow in their quest for Champions League glory against Real Madrid in Kiev.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 00:58 IST
    4.08K
    mohamed salah - cropped
    Mohamed Salah lies injured during the Champions League final

    Liverpool star Mohamed Salah suffered an apparent shoulder injury and left the field in tears inside half an hour of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

    Salah was involved in a collision with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos after 26 minutes, falling awkwardly and nursing his shoulder.

    The Egypt international received treatment before hanging back as Liverpool took a subsequent corner.

    However, he despondently fell to the turf once more moments later and left the field in tears.

    Salah has been a revelation on Merseyside since arriving from Roma ahead of the 2017-18 season, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League – only Cristiano Ronaldo has managed more in the competition.

    He had been tipped to play a starring role for the Reds against Madrid in Kiev, alongside attacking colleagues Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, with whom he has combined for 29 European goals.

    However, Salah lasted less than half an hour - replaced by Adam Lallana - in a dent to Liverpool’s chances of winning a sixth continental crown.

    Madrid defender Dani Carvajal left the field soon after, also in tears, the Spain right-back having seemingly suffered a repeat of a recent hamstring problem.

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    3 reasons why Liverpool will humble Real Madrid in the...
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph,...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Five things to watch out for in...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: How Real Madrid Should Line Up...
    RELATED STORY
    Underrated Players To Watch Out For In The Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI 
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League 2017/18 Final: 1 player from each side...
    RELATED STORY
    Goals galore and sinking City - Liverpool's road to the...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: 5 key factors which could...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018