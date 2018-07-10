World Cup 2018: France Team, Predicted Playing XI & Starting Lineup vs Belgium

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 4.78K // 10 Jul 2018, 14:35 IST

Who will start for France in their semi-final match against Belgium?

UPDATE: France XI vs Belgium - Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas; Pogba, Kante, Matuidi; Mbappe, Giroud, Griezmann

60 matches have been played and now the 2018 World Cup enters the semi-final stage with the first fixture seeing France take on Belgium at the St Petersburg Stadium. It promises to be an exciting encounter with goals guaranteed as two well-matched attacking sides take on each other.

France overcame two South American teams in the form of Argentina and Uruguay in the knockout stages to reach the semi-finals while Belgium came from behind to beat Japan before getting a famous win over Brazil to get to this stage.

While this is the second time Les Bleus have reached the semis since they were crowned champions in 1998, Belgium are in the semis for the first time since 1986.

The Red Devils have scored 14 goals in five matches so far and France captain Hugo Lloris is aware of how good they are from front to back.

"Quite simply, I think Belgium is the most complete side in the tournament, in all aspects of the game. They defend well. They know how to attack well. They know how to counterattack. They're good in the air and on the ground." - Hugo Lloris

It is a game that will see a number of Premier League stars face off with as many as 16 players from both squads plying their trade in England.

France Team News

Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps does not have many injury concerns apart from Djibril Sidibe. The right-back is doubtful for the match but Benjamin Pavard has stepped up at this tournament and put in great shifts and even scoring one of the greatest goals in the tournament against Argentina.

Didier Deschamps is looking to take France to a second consecutive final after Euro 2016

Deschamps will also be happy to see Blaise Matuidi back in contention after he missed the quarter-final due to suspension. All yellow cards are wiped out after the quarter-final to ensure no player is suspended in the final should he be booked in the semis.

There were concerns when Kylian Mbappe did not train while N'Golo Kante and PAvard trained separately. However, Deschamps confidently said that everyone would be available for the semi-final.

"Nobody is out, even though we rested some of our players as a precautionary measure. Everybody should be fine for tomorrow." - Didier Deschamps

How will France line up against Belgium?

France are expected to go with a 4-3-3 formation (which could also be a lopsided 4-4-2) with Hugo Lloris starting in goal. The dependable Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti will start in central defence with Benjamin Pavard at right-back and Lucas Hernandez at left-back.

Benjamin Pavard (C) and N'Golo Kante (R) trained separately but both are expected to start

The base of midfield will see N'Golo Kante with Paul Pogba in a box-to-box role while Blaise Matuidi comes in for Corentin Tolisso who started the last game.

Up front, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe should start on either side of Olivier Giroud. With Thomas Meunier suspended for Belgium, France could attack through the left flank which could free up space for Mbappe on the right.

France XI and Formation

France's Probable XI vs Belgium

Note: This article will be updated with the confirmed lineups when they are announced.

Who do you think will win this match? Let us know in the comments below.