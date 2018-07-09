Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mbappe misses France training ahead of Belgium semi-final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
216   //    09 Jul 2018, 20:58 IST
KylianMbappe - cropped
France forward Kylian Mbappe

France forward Kylian Mbappe did not take part in training on the eve of their World Cup semi-final against Belgium.

Paris Saint-Germain teenager Mbappe has been one of the stars of the tournament in Russia, scoring three times, including a brace to crown a destructive showing against Argentina in the round of 16.

Head coach Didier Deschamps told a pre-match news conference before training that he expected to have a full squad available to face Roberto Martinez's men and explained players had been rested from recent sessions as a precaution.

Also during the open part of activities at Krestovsky Stadium, Benjamin Pavard and N'Golo Kante worked away from the main group – jogging lightly around the pitch with a member of France's coaching staff.

"Nobody is out, even though we rested some of our players as a precautionary measure," Deschamps said. "Everybody should be fine for tomorrow."

