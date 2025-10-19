"He's performing incredibly well" - Pep Guardiola says he'd 'love' to bring ex-Manchester City star back to the club

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he would like to have Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez back in his squad. He heaped praise on the Argentine for doing well under Diego Simeone at the Spanish club.
Speaking to the media, Guardiola named Aymeric Laporte and Alvarez as the players he wished to have in his squad this season. He understands the players wanted to play more and thus opted to leave and said (via Tribuna):
"The Treble year, do you remember the players I left on the bench? Aymeric Laporte, an incredible central defender and a regular for the national team, Julián (Alvarez) and others who I would love to have now, but they wanted to play more and left. Julian had to compete with Erling (Haaland), which was something extraordinary for us. Now he's at one of the best teams in the world, Atlético Madrid, with a world-class coach (Diego Simeone) and teammates, and he's performing incredibly well. Now I'd love to have him with me... but I understand."
Julian Alvarez signed in January 2022 from River Plate before moving to Manchester City in the summer. He played 103 matches for the Cityzens, while competing with Erling Haaland for the starting role, scoring 36 goals and assisting 19 times.
Julian Alvarez has nothing against Manchester City and Pep Guardiola
Julian Alvarez spoke to Infobae earlier this season, revealing his final conversation with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. He thanked the Spaniard through text message and said:
"I’m not one to send messages, but yes, I do see what people say. All the coaches I’ve had have treated me very well. In fact, more is said than what it really is. The last conversations I had with Pep were about 'thank you very much for everything you gave us in two years. There were so many titles. You never caused any problems, you didn’t bring any trouble to the club. Nothing. You always gave your all'. Not one complaint. They were always words of gratitude and mine too towards the club."
Julian Lavarez has played 67 times for Atletico Madrid and has already matched his tally of 36 goals for Manchester City. He also has 11 assists to his name, and has been leading the attack for Diego Simeone's side.
Alvarez was linked with Chelsea and Liverpool in the summer, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich were also said to be keeping tabs on the forward.