World Cup 2018: Predicted Dream Group Stages XI 

A team comprising of players predicted to perform well and guide their respective countries to the next round.

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 13:15 IST
Get ready for a few surprises

The 2018 World Cup in Russia commences in a week and the world's top professional footballers will display their skills on the biggest showcase event of the year. 

All the 23-man squads of the nations participating at the World Cup have been announced and the tournament is ready to get underway. There are some interesting group stage battles to look forward to and a number of individual duals as well.

Here we take a look at the possible best XI of the group stages. A prediction of the dream XI from the group stages of the tournament has been listed below with a number of stars from various countries making up the XI. 

 

Goalkeeper- Allison 

Ecuador v Brazil - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers
Allison is expected to start ahead of
Ederson
for Brazil

Brazilian goalkeeper, Allison topped the charts for keepers in the Champions League with the most saves in the competition with 47 made in total. Roma's shot-stopper has been in superb form and guided the club to the Champions League semi-final and earned himself a place in Brazil's squad for the World Cup. 

An excellent shot-stopper with great positional sense between the sticks, Allison also has a wide range of passing skills making him one of the most complete keepers of the tournament. He will be vital for Brazil and the manager Tite who prefers the Roma player as his number one keeping option.

Allison is Brazil's number 1 and had a good season at club level as well for Tite to select the player without any hesitation. With a number of rumours claiming the player might leave to join former teammate Salah at Liverpool, Roma will have to fend off interest from a number of clubs to keep their man post the World Cup.

