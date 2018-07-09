Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Top 4 Clubs with the Most Players in the Semi-finals

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14.28K   //    09 Jul 2018, 19:25 IST

Chel
Chelsea and Manchester United are adequately represented at the World Cup semi-finals

The greatest sporting event of the year is now approaching its most intense phase. 60 matches have been played and 28 teams have been eliminated. As the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals get underway tomorrow, we are only left with four teams that can stake a legitimate claim to the ultimate trophy in world football.

France, Belgium, England and Croatia are the only four sides remaining and we will see France take on Belgium in the first semi-final, while England and Croatia will fight it out in the second semi-final.

All four sides have been phenomenal in the competition and will undeniably be disappointed with an elimination at this stage. That being said, all teams are represented by a number of quality players, most of whom play for the top European clubs.

In fact, 44 of the 92 players remaining in the competition play for 8 European clubs. While the likes of Barcelona, AS Monaco, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are represented by 4 players each, the top 4 clubs have a staggering combined representation of 28 players.

Without further ado, here is a look at the 4 clubs who have the most players playing in the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

#4 Chelsea: 5 Players

Chelsea
The Chelsea squad celebrates their 2017-18 FA Cup victory after beating Manchester United in the final

The winners of the 2017/18 FA Cup, Chelsea may have finished the Premier League season in fifth place, but a number of their players put in good performances to earn themselves spots in their respective national sides.

Among the 92 players in the semi-finals of the World Cup, 5 players are from Chelsea. Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois will play huge roles for Belgium. The former has already scored 2 goals and assisted 2 more, while the latter has been solid between the sticks.

For France, N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud have been crucial thus far and are both are expected to feature in the semi-final. Kante hasn't missed a single minute for France all competition, while Giroud has been an ideal target man, allowing the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe to play off of him.

Gary Cahill is Chelsea's 5th player at the semi-finals. He has played only one game for The Three Lions and is expected to warm the bench when England take on Croatia in the second semi-final.

Page 1 of 4 Next
