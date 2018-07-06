World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team, Predicted Playing XI & Starting Lineup vs France

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 5.92K // 06 Jul 2018, 15:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Edinson Cavani pass a fitness test to play for Uruguay against France?

UPDATE: Uruguay have announced their lineup.

Uruguay XI vs France: Muslera; Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Laxalt; Torreira, Vecino, Nandez, Bentancur; Suarez, Stuani.

The first World Cup quarter-final pits Uruguay against France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Friday evening. Both teams had been successful in dispatching Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina respectively in the Round of 16.

Uruguay have been the best defensive side in the tournament, conceding just one goal so far. Oscar Tabarez's men have put in solid shifts in the four games so far to win them all and they will be looking to go further than the quarter-finals.

Uruguay Team News

The biggest concern for Uruguay is the fitness of their striker Edinson Cavani. An entire country will be sweating over his availability for the biggest game of their campaign so far and they could be in for disappointment come kickoff.

Reports suggest Cavani has not fully recovered from the muscle injury he sustained against Portugal and will not start. If he does play, playing for 90 minutes is far too soon.

Cavani is in a race against time to play against France

More bad news followed when Luis Suarez also suffered a knock in training. However, he is expected to start for the South American nation.

Oscar Tabarez will have a decision to make on how he lines up his starting XI. Will he go for another striker to support Suarez or another midfielder behind him?

Uruguay will be wary of France's enviable record against South American teams at the World Cup. Les Bleus are unbeaten in nine encounters and they have also kept clean sheets in seven of those matches.

But Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt is confident that their tight defence can keep France at bay.

"We'll have to do a perfect job defensively as their forwards are very good. We have to start from the defensive strength we showed against Portugal and also in the group stage, then we have to follow the guidance of El Maestro [Tabarez] for this match.

"Obviously, we should give Mbappe the least space possible, so he cannot make the most of this speed. But I think that defending en masse, as we have been doing until now, will make it tough for them."" - Diego Laxalt

Regarding suspensions, none of Tabarez's players are suspended for this game but midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is a yellow card away from missing the semi-final if La Celeste qualify.

Also read: France's Predicted Playing XI vs Uruguay

Follow Uruguay vs France Live Football Scores here.

How will Uruguay line up against France?

Uruguay are expected to play a 4-3-1-2 formation with Fernando Muslera in goal with the reliable partnership of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez in central defence.

Martin Caceres will continue to operate at right-back while Diego Laxalt (who made 9 tackles and interceptions against Portugal) will start at left-back.

Diego Laxalt will be tasked with keeping France's Kylian Mbappe quiet

The midfield three will see Lucas Torreira keep his place in the starting lineup with Matias Vecino and Nahitan Nandez alongside him. Rodrigo Bentancur will most likely operate at the tip of their midfield.

Without Cavani in the starting lineup, Tabarez could start Christian Stuani alongside Luis Suarez. Maxi Gomez is also an option but Stuani's experience may see him get the nod.

Uruguay XI and Formation

Uruguay's Probable XI vs France

Note: This article was updated with the confirmed lineups after they were announced.

Who do you think will win this game? Let us know in the comments below.