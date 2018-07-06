World Cup 2018: France Team, Predicted Playing XI & Starting Lineup vs Uruguay

How will France line up against Uruguay in the quarter-final?

Update: France have announced their starting lineup.

France XI vs Uruguay: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba, Tolisso; Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

The 2018 World Cup enters the quarter-final stage on Friday with the first match seeing France take on Uruguay. Both teams had packed off Argentina and Portugal respectively in the Round of 16 to end the campaigns for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the very same day.

It hasn't been the best of tournaments for Les Bleus so far. Coach Didier Deschamps has a very talented squad despite leaving some big names at home and has still not found the right tactics and combination to get them going.

Although they did get their offense right against Argentina, scoring four goals, they did also concede three to set up a couple of tense final minutes of stoppage time.

France Team News

France do have problems with the unavailability of players due to injury or suspension. Djibril Sidibe could remain sidelined with an injury but Deschamps will be happy that Benjamin Pavard has impressed at right-back. The 22-year-old even scored one of the goals of the tournament against Argentina.

Their biggest concern, however, will be the absence of Blaise Matuidi who has accumulated one too many yellow cards. The Juventus midfielder is suspended for this encounter and cannot play.

Blaise Matuidi cannot play for France today due to his suspension

There are four players who will be suspended for the semi-final if they get a booking (and if they beat Uruguay, of course). Paul Pogba, Olivier Giroud, Corentin Tolisso, and Pavard are walking the proverbial disciplinary tightrope in the quarter-final.

How will France line up against Uruguay?

France will most likely persist with the 4-3-3 formation that has been used often in the tournament. Hugo Lloris will start in goal while Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane will start in central defence.

The two centre-backs will hope that Edinson Cavani does not make a return to full fitness. The Uruguayan striker hobbled off against Portugal and may not recover in time for the game.

"I had the same kind of injury and it took time, I tried to defy medical science, and it wasn't easy. So if he plays against us, he'll have destroyed science, so stop making us believe that he'll play against us." - France defender Adil Rami on Cavani's injury

Benjamin Pavard will play at right-back while Lucas Hernandez takes his position at left-back. The impressive N'Golo Kante who kept Messi quiet will continue to operate in central midfield.

Benjamin Pavard scored one of the goals of the tournament against Argentina

Without Matuidi, Deschamps could go with Corentin Tolisso to partner Paul Pogba in midfield. However, Nabil Fekir could also get a look-in today.

In attack, France will go with the tried-and-tested trio of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud. Griezmann and Giroud worked well off the ball to allow Mbappe to shine against Argentina and that telepathy in their off-the-ball movement will be key to scoring against an Uruguay side that has conceded just one goal so far at the World Cup.

France XI and Formation

France's Probable XI vs Uruguay

Note: This article will be updated with the confirmed lineups when they are announced.

