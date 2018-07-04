Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cavani will have to "destroy science" to face France - Rami

Omnisport
NEWS
News
249   //    04 Jul 2018, 23:29 IST
Cavani - cropped
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani will have to "destroy science" if he is to feature for Uruguay in their World Cup quarter-final against France, according to Adil Rami.

After scoring twice in the 2-1 victory over Portugal in the last 16, Cavani limped off late in the second half, with Uruguay subsequently confirming that the Paris Saint-Germain forward had sustained a hamstring injury.

Cavani sat out training on Wednesday and does not seem likely to face France in Nizhny Novgorod, and Marseille defender Rami does not believe Didier Deschamps' side will have to be concerned with facing the 31-year-old.

"Unfortunately, one man's loss is another man's gain," Rami said.

"We're talking about Edinson Cavani, one of the world's best strikers and he's been on form during this tournament, so I think it's not bad for us that he's injured.

"I had the same kind of injury and it took time, I tried to defy medical science, and it wasn't easy. So if he plays against us, he'll have destroyed science, so stop making us believe that he'll play against us."

France and Uruguay go head to head in the first of two quarter-finals on Friday, with the winner set to go up against either Brazil or Belgium in the last four.

Cavani 'in pain' with calf injury ahead of France...
RELATED STORY
Suarez: Uruguay can cope without Cavani
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Quarterfinals, France vs Uruguay: What to...
RELATED STORY
Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani has left calf injury
RELATED STORY
Cavani hopes calf injury 'is nothing' ahead of France...
RELATED STORY
Bentancur calms Cavani injury fears after worrying photos...
RELATED STORY
Silva backs Neymar to follow Mbappe, Cavani with last-16...
RELATED STORY
Uruguay v France: Laxalt backs daunting defence to deal...
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: France, Uruguay move on at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
France confirms injured Koscielny will miss World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us