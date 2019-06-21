World Cup 2019: ICC compares Bangladeshi all-rounder Soumya Sarkar to Cristiano Ronaldo

Soumya Sarkar imitated Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siiii' goal celebration.

What's the story?

The International Cricket Council have compared Bangladeshi all-rounder Soumya Sarkar to Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo after the 26-year-old imitated the Portuguese's famous 'Siii' celebration against Australia in a World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo is an inspiration for a host of athletes around the globe due to his excellence in football and arduous training regime, which has kept him shredded and agile, despite being 34 years old. After spending nine seasons with Spanish giants Real Madrid, the Portuguese joined Italian outfit Juventus last summer.

In what has been an ornamented career so far, Ronaldo has won five UEFA Champions League titles and five Ballon d'Ors amongst numerous other individual and collective honours. Recently, Ronaldo led Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title, with him scoring a sensational hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-final.

During his nine-year stint at Real Madrid, the 34-year-old developed a unique goal celebration, wherein he would leap in the air and land with both his hands adjacent to his lower limbs, while screaming 'Siiiii'', after scoring a goal.

The heart of the matter

Defending champions Australia faced Bangladesh in their sixth ICC World Cup 2019 fixture at Trent Bridge yesterday. Stellar batting performances from David Warner and Usman Khawaja helped Australia to mount a challenging total of 381 runs on the scoreboard.

However, it was Bangladeshi all-rounder Sarkar, who attracted a lot of attention with his wicket-taking celebration. After dismissing Aaron Finch, the right-arm fast-medium bowler imitated Ronaldo's goal celebration.

ICC took to their Twitter handle and compared the Bangladeshi player to the Juventus icon with the caption:

"Seperated at birth?"

What's next?

Following their defeat against Australia on Thursday, Sarkar and company will take on Afghanistan in their next World Cup fixture on Monday.