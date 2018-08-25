Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World's Most Valuable XI

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.93K   //    25 Aug 2018, 10:21 IST

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
David de Gea - The most valuable goalkeeper in the world

Footballers are transferred for ridiculously high amounts these days. The eye-watering transfers of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain, Countinho's move to Barcelona and the most recent sensational switch of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus are just a few testaments to the aforementioned statement which signify that owners these days do not scruple in lashing out millions to buy top quality players.

In the ongoing summer transfer window alone, clubs across the top five leagues in Europe have already splurged an astonishing total of £3.81 billion on 1386 transfers and we still have about a week left before the transfer window slams shut.

On that note, let us take a look at the most valuable XI in the world football presently.

Market values for a particular player are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability, contract length and ability to sell shirts.

Values courtesy – Transfermarkt

Note: Market values represent what their actual price in the transfer market is supposed to be and not the current inflated amounts.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United) - £63 million

In defiance of his below-par performances in the World Cup at Russia, David de Gea is still the most valuable goalkeeper in the world owing to his mouth-watering stature in the transfer market.

When the Spaniard first joined the Red Devils back in 2011, he was an unseasoned presence between the sticks but Sir Alex Ferguson's faith in him furnished him with the much-needed self-assurance which later helped him go from strength to strength. After the tough debut season at the Old Trafford, de Gea issued the following statement:

There have been doubts in the first season but I always had faith in my ability. The pressure at an elite club like United is huge but Ferguson just told me to do what I did at Atlético. You have to be as strong when things go wrong but I don't get nervous. Mistakes are normal; everyone makes them.

And there is no doubt that the 27-year-old has overcome them with consummate ease to stamp his authority as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Also Read: Top 5 goalkeepers in the world

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Paul Pogba Sir Alex Ferguson Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
10 Most Valuable Players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Most Valuable XI
RELATED STORY
5 football superstars making the most headlines this summer
RELATED STORY
South American Dream XI of the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
La Liga Vs Premier League: Which has the most valuable XI?
RELATED STORY
10 most valuable midfielders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
6 most valuable strikers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Most valuable football clubs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
4 must-watch fixtures in Europe this weekend
RELATED STORY
European XI of the Season for 2017/18
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Today WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Today AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Today ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Today HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Today SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us