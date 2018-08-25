World's Most Valuable XI

David de Gea - The most valuable goalkeeper in the world

Footballers are transferred for ridiculously high amounts these days. The eye-watering transfers of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain, Countinho's move to Barcelona and the most recent sensational switch of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus are just a few testaments to the aforementioned statement which signify that owners these days do not scruple in lashing out millions to buy top quality players.

In the ongoing summer transfer window alone, clubs across the top five leagues in Europe have already splurged an astonishing total of £3.81 billion on 1386 transfers and we still have about a week left before the transfer window slams shut.

On that note, let us take a look at the most valuable XI in the world football presently.

Market values for a particular player are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability, contract length and ability to sell shirts.

Values courtesy – Transfermarkt

Note: Market values represent what their actual price in the transfer market is supposed to be and not the current inflated amounts.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United) - £63 million

In defiance of his below-par performances in the World Cup at Russia, David de Gea is still the most valuable goalkeeper in the world owing to his mouth-watering stature in the transfer market.

When the Spaniard first joined the Red Devils back in 2011, he was an unseasoned presence between the sticks but Sir Alex Ferguson's faith in him furnished him with the much-needed self-assurance which later helped him go from strength to strength. After the tough debut season at the Old Trafford, de Gea issued the following statement:

There have been doubts in the first season but I always had faith in my ability. The pressure at an elite club like United is huge but Ferguson just told me to do what I did at Atlético. You have to be as strong when things go wrong but I don't get nervous. Mistakes are normal; everyone makes them.

And there is no doubt that the 27-year-old has overcome them with consummate ease to stamp his authority as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

