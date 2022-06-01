"Worst signing in PL history" "What a waste of 6 years" - Fans troll Manchester United as Paul Pogba officially leaves on a free transfer yet again

Manchester United have announced that Paul Pogba will leave the club on a free transfer this summer, with supporters taking to Twitter to mock the Red Devils.

This is the second time the midfielder has left Old Trafford after Sir Alex Ferguson let him depart for Juventus back in 2012.

Following an incredibly successful spell in Turin, Pogba returned to Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of around €110 million (according to The Guardian).

The World Cup winner has failed to live up to expectations since his return six years ago, having scored 39 goals in 226 appearances.

The midfield superstar was supposed to be the final piece in the jigsaw for United, who would go on to challenge for numerous trophies. But they haven't won a major honor since Pogba's first season back.

Despite a hot start to the 2021/22 campaign, Pogba suffered a miserable final season at the club, having scored just once in 27 appearances and started less than half of the Red Devils' Premier League encounters.

After the club officially confirmed that they would not be renewing the 29-year-old's current deal, fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the playmaker's time at Old Trafford. Many believe Pogba has underwhelmed following his world-record move:

#MUFC Once a Red, always a RedThank you for your service, @PaulPogba Once a Red, always a Red 🔴Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC Worst signing in PL History. He was meant to signal a re birth and he ended up igniting their worst period in PL history. No signing has ever had such a difference between expectation and reality twitter.com/ManUtd/status/… Worst signing in PL History. He was meant to signal a re birth and he ended up igniting their worst period in PL history. No signing has ever had such a difference between expectation and reality twitter.com/ManUtd/status/…

Real Talk Manchester City @RealTalkMCFC @ManUtd you’re such a banter club @paulpogba Lost him for free to Juventus, resigned him for £80m, now you lost him for free again, and he’s set to join Juventusyou’re such a banter club @ManUtd @paulpogba Lost him for free to Juventus, resigned him for £80m, now you lost him for free again, and he’s set to join Juventus 😭💀 you’re such a banter club

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again 👀 https://t.co/4nqpm1itXp

Manchester United thank Paul Pogba following the announcement of his departure

As part of the announcement that the former Man Utd youth academy product would be leaving on a free transfer for the second time in his career, the club released a statement in which they thanked him for his hard work while at the three-time European champions:

After noting some of his memorable performances for the club, United finished the statement with:

"The Frenchman made just 27 appearances under Solskjaer and the Norwegian's replacement, interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and the last of his 233 United games ended in the 10th minute of a defeat at Anfield in April 2022, with Pogba forced to leave the field due to another unfortunate knock."

It further said:

"It was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill. But for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated."

It also said:

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

