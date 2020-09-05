Wuhan Zall vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Two of the best teams in Group B of the Chinese Super League table lock horns tomorrow as Wuhan Zall hosts an in-form Beijing Guoan side at the Dongxihu Sports Centre. Both teams have been in good form in the recent past and will look to challenge Shanghai at the top of the Chinese Super League table.

Wuhan Zall are currently in third place in Group B of the Chinese Super League table and have managed to do well for themselves over the past few weeks. The Wuhan-based outfit has managed consecutive victories in the Chinese Super League and will look to further their winning streak to three games tomorrow.

Beijing Guoan has also enjoyed an excellent league season so far and is one of the most lethal attacking sides in Group B of the Chinese Super League. The Beijing team picked up an excellent 5-2 victory against Chongqing Lifan earlier this week and will want to build on their stunning performance.

CSL: Cedric Bakambu scores four in Beijing Guoan rout, Wuhan Zall stroll to victory https://t.co/yWwfMNxGm4 — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) September 2, 2020

Wuhan Zall vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

Beijing Guoan have a flawless record against Wuhan Zall and have won all five games that have been played between the two teams. Wuhan Zall are the underdogs going into tomorrow's game and will have to work hard to pick up their first victory against Beijing Guoan.

Beijing Guoan comprehensively won the previous meeting between these two teams and thrashed Wuhan Zall by a 3-0 margin last year. Jonathan Viera was the star of the show on the day and will be looking forward to tomorrow's game.

Chongqing Lifan form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D-L-D-W

Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-L-W-L

Wuhan Zall vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Leo Baptistao is a key player for Wuhan

Wuhan Zall

Rafael Silva is currently injured and will not take the field for Wuhan Zall tomorrow. Daniel Carrico has nearly completed his return from injury and remains a doubt for tomorrow's game. Leo Baptistao, on the other hand, looks back to his best self and is likely to feature in the starting eleven against Beijing Guoan.

Injuries: Rafael da Silva

Doubtful: Daniel Carrico

Suspensions: None

Cedric Bakambu is in excellent form. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Beijing Guoan

Beijing Guoan will have to do without the services of Piao Cheng and Zou Dehai in this fixture. Both players are currently recuperating from injuries and have been excluded from the squad that is set to face Wuhan Zall.

Injuries: Piao Cheng, Zou Dehai

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Wuhan Zall vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong; Chengling Zhang, Pengfei Han, Junjian Liao, Tian Ming; Yun Liu, Hang Li, Zhiwei Song, Jinghang hu; Jean Evrard Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Football: Congo's Cedric Bakambu Scores Four in Beijing Guoan Rout https://t.co/RTxIcU87QS — africanews 😷 (@africanews) September 2, 2020

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guo Quanbo; Li Lei, Yu Yang, Min-Jae Kim, Wang Gang; Li Ke, Hou Yongyong, Zhang Xizhe; Jonathan Viera; Wang Ziming, Cedric Bakambu

Wuhan Zall vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Beijing Guoan made a massive statement against Chongqing Lifan earlier this week and Cedric Bakambu was virtually unplayable in arguably his best performance since his arrival to the Chinese Super League. The former Villarreal forward scored an astonishing four goals in the previous game and will look to put on another show tomorrow.

Wuhan Zall can take solace in Beijing Guoan's shaky defensive setup and the likes of Leo Baptistao and Jean Evrard Kouassi will have their chances. Beijing have one of the most potent attacks in the league, however, and are the favourites to win this game.

