Wuhan Zall vs Chongqing Lifan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action tomorrow as Wuhan Zall hosts Chongqing Lifan in an intriguing Group B clash. Neither side has been particularly impressive in the build-up to this game and will have to strive for all three points tomorrow.

Wuhan Zall has been the better side ahead of this fixture and has picked up two victories in its last four games in the Chinese Super League. The Wuhan-based outfit is currently in fourth place in Group B of the Chinese Super League table and will want to give its fans something to cheer about after a difficult year.

Chongqing Lifan has also been unable to impress its fanbase and finds itself in the sixth place after a string of stalemates in the past few weeks. The away side is in desperate need of a victory and will have to step up against a formidable Wuhan outfit tomorrow.

#Video ¡QUÉ DISTINGUIDO! El brasileño Goulart marcó un gol de antología en el empate 2-2 entre Hebei Fortune y Chongqing Lifan. El defensor quedó en ridículo... https://t.co/54xpLvU6ht — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 8, 2020

Wuhan Zall vs Chongqing Lifan Head-to-Head

Wuhan Zall and Chongqing Lifan have an evenly matched historical record and the history between these two sides is likely to set up an exciting encounter. Wuhan Zall has played only two games against Chongqing Lifan and both sides have picked up one victory apiece.

Chongqing Lifan defeated Wuhan Zall by a 3-2 margin in the previous meeting between these two sides after Fernandinho's 95th-minute winner stunned the home side and gave Chongqing an impressive victory.

Shandong Luneng form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-W-W-D

Chongqing Lifan form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-D-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Wuhan Zall vs Chongqing Lifan Team News

Rafael da Silva will not play this fixture

Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall will be without Rafael da Silva and Jean Evrard Kouassi, who are both sidelined with injuries. The home side will have to replace these two key players to ensure that it picks up a victory against Chongqing Lifan.

Injuries: Rafael da Silva, Jean Evrard Kouassi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chongqing will have to be at its best tomorrow

Chongqing Lifan

Wu Qing made his return from injury as a substitute during the week and is likely to return to the starting eleven for this fixture. Chen Jie, on the other hand, did not play against Qingdao Huanghai and is unlikely to play a role in this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Chen Jie

Suspensions: None

Wuhan Zall vs Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong; Chengling Zhang, Pengfei Han, Junjian Liao, Tian Ming; Yun Liu, Hang Li, Zhiwei Song, Jinghang hu; Jiang Zilei, Leo Baptistao

DONE DEAL: @SevillaFC_ENG have confirmed Daniel Carriço has joined Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall FC. pic.twitter.com/OdiEMHnMFy — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 20, 2020

Chongqing Lifan predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sui Weijie; Mawlanyaz Dilmurat, Luo Hao, Shuai Yang, Chen Lei; Huang Xiyang, Liu Le; Marcinho, Jiang Zhe, Wu Qing; Alan Kardec

Wuhan Zall vs Chongqing Lifan Prediction

Wuhan Zall has a potent attacking combination and can torment a suspect Chongqing Lifan defence when it is at its best. Leo Baptistao has not hit the ground running in the Chinese Super League and will have to take up more responsibility tomorrow.

Chongqing Lifan is yet to win a single game in the Chinese Super League this season and has managed three draws and one defeat in four fixtures. The away side has been able to create chances in the final third but will have to plug the holes in its defensive lines to stand a chance against a determined Wuhan side.

Prediction: Wuhan Zall 2-1 Chongqing Lifan

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time