Wuhan Zall vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back with a crucial fixture tomorrow as Wuhan Zall takes on Shijiazhuang Ever Bright at the Dongxihu Sports Centre. Both sides are in a relatively good position in Group B of the Chinese Super League and will want to push for a victory tomorrow.

Wuhan Zall is currently in the third place in Group B of the Chinese Super League table. The home side lost to Beijing Guoan over the weekend after picking up an important victory in its first game of the season and will want to get back to winning ways tomorrow.

The Shijiazhuang outfit has failed to win a single match in the Chinese Super League so far and drew both its opening games. The away side in one point behind Wuhan Zall in the Chinese Super League table and will want to make amends for its underwhelming start to the campaign.

Internacional - Wuhan Zall de Daniel Carriço derrotado na Liga chinesa https://t.co/6G8Xv1toS2 — Diário Record (@Record_Portugal) August 1, 2020

Wuhan Zall vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Head-to-Head

Wuhan Zall and Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have played a total of 8 fixtures in their history and much like their positions in the Chinese Super League, the head-to-head record between these two teams is fairly even.

Both sides have picked up 3 wins apiece and 2 matches have ended in a stalemate. The Wuhan-based outfit managed a 2-1 victory in its previous outing against Shijiazhuang and will be looking for a repeat tomorrow.

Wuhan Zall form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-L

Shijiazhuang form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-D

Wuhan Zall vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Team News

Wuhan Zall will want to win this fixture

Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall has endured a difficult pre-season as the coronavirus pandemic left the side stranded in Spain. The team comes into this fixture with a fit squad and will be looking to pick up its second victory of the season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shijiazhuang needs a victory in this fixture

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright also does not have any injury concerns ahead of this fixture and manager Afshin Ghotbi has a fully fit squad at his disposal. The away side does not have a particularly immaculate defensive record and has several problems to solve ahead of the fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong; Chengling Zhang, Pengfei Han, Junjian Liao, Tian Ming; Yun Liu, Hang Li, Zhiwei Song, Jinghang hu; Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Somehow Shijiazhuang Ever Bright's Wang Zihao had a different shirt on to his teammates in their 2-2 Chinese Super League draw with Qingdao Huanghai. Wang came on as a 61st minute sub, only asked to switch it for the right shirt in 84th. No word on whether club will be punished. pic.twitter.com/v7jArBv55C — Jonathan White (@jmawhite) August 2, 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Xuan Cao, Stopilla Sunzu, Chengjian Liao; Peng Wang, Zitong Chen; Yifeng Zang, Muriqui, Matheus Nascimento; Oscar Maritu

Wuhan Zall vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Prediction

Wuhan Zall and Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are both free-scoring sides and will look to put each other under pressure with early goals tomorrow. Leo Baptistao is the most prominent attacker for Wuhan Zall and is one of the players to keep an eye on going into this fixture.

Oscar Maritu can also be devastating on his day and will be hoping to inspire Shijiazhuang Ever Bright to a victory tomorrow. The away side has put in two shoddy defensive performances in consecutive matches in the Chinese Super League and will find it difficult to keep Wuhan Zall at bay.

Prediction: Wuhan Zall 3-2 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

