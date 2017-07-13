WWE News: The one thing that John Cena and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common

Check out which sports stars lead the list in giving their time to charity.

by Jeremy Bennett News 13 Jul 2017, 19:59 IST

John Cena and Cristiano Ronaldo donate a lot of their time to charity

What’s the story?

As reported by Business Recorder, the charity website DoSomething.org did extensive research to determine the most generous athletes in terms of charity, and two of the world’s most recognisable faces – Cristiano Ronaldo and John Cena, make an appearance on the list

In case you didn’t know...

Cristiano Ronaldo is a superstar in the sport of football, and he has been with Real Madrid in La Liga since 2009. He has an extensive list of accomplishments, as well as European and world records in the sport.

Cena holds the record for most wishes granted with the Make A Wish Foundation. In August 2015, Cena reached 500 wishes total.

The heart of the matter

One of the top stars in football leads the way in Cristiano Ronaldo, while WWE Superstar John Cena is right behind him in second place. Check out the entire top ten list below:

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (football)



2) John Cena (WWE)



3) Serena Williams (tennis)



4) Yuna Kim (figure skating)



5) Neymar Jr (football)



6) LeBron James (basketball)



7) Heather O’Reilly (football)



8) Maria Sharapova (tennis)



9) Mo’ne Davis (baseball)



10) Richard Sherman (NFL)

Football players lead the way with three players in the top ten. The list includes a diverse list of sports including figure skating, NBA, NFL, and tennis.

What’s next?

Real Madrid recently wrapped up the La Liga title and they will next take on Manchester United in a friendly for the International Champions Cup on July 23rd. As for John Cena, he will face off against Rusev in a Flag Match at WWE Battleground also on July 23rd.

Author’s take

I think it is a great think to see some of the highest profile athletes in their particular sports giving so much back to charity. The WWE, in particular, do a lot for charitable endeavours. While Cena is highly publicised for his Make A Wish contributions, everyone involved in the WWE does a phenomenal job in this area.