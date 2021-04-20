Wycombe Wanderers vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers face a do-or-die clash against Bristol City at the Adams Park Stadium in the Championship on Wednesday.

A loss would all but confirm their relegation as the Chairboys drink in the last-chance saloon.

Gareth Ainsworth's side blew a two-goal lead against Swansea City in their last game to draw 2-2, missing a huge opportunity to keep their survival hopes alive.

Now, with just four games remaining in the season, the Buckinghamshire outfit are nine points off safety. Another setback this week will virtually spell the end of their maiden Championship season.

A small ray of hope is Bristol's own struggles, as the Robins are currently going through a rough patch themselves.

They're without a win in six consecutive games and, having once seemed like promotion hopefuls, are now languishing down in 14th position.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

In 21 games between the sides, Bristol City have beaten Wycombe 10 times, while losing seven games against them.

The Robins also secured a 2-1 victory at home earlier this season.

Advertisement

Hear Nigel Pearson on:



🔘 Henri Lansbury's appeal.

🔘 Confidence in City stability

🔘 Proposed 'Super League' — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 19, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bristol City Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

The Chairboys will be without Dominic Gape and Ryan Tafazolli as the duo continue their recovery from injury.

But in a defensive boost for them, Josh Knight is back in the side after missing the last game with a suspension.

Injured: Dominic Gape and Ryan Tafazolli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Joy and despair in equal measures at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.@PRiMEMediaUK captured it all.#SWAvWYC — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) April 19, 2021

Bristol City

Advertisement

The Robins have a fair number of injury concerns. Key players like Alfie Mawson, Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann and Jay DaSilva are all set to continue their spells on the sidelines.

Henri Lansbury is not available for selection either as the midfielder was sent off in the draw against Swansea.

Injured: Alfie Mawson, Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Jay DaSilva

Suspended: Henri Lansbury

Unavailable: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers (3-4-1-2): Ryan Allsop; Joe Jacobsen, Antony Stewart, Josh Knight; Jason McCarthy, Curtis Thompson, Anis Mehmeti, Fred Onyedinma; Garath McCleary; Uche Ikpeazu, Admiral Muskwe.

Bristol City (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley; Tommy Rowe, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner, Jack Hunt; Tyreeq Bakinson, Adam Nagy, Han-Noah Massengo; Kasey Palmer, Famara Diedhiou, Antoine Semenyo.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bristol City Prediction

Bristol may not have won in six games but Wycombe look down and out.

Barring a miraculous escape from the Blues, it should be a comfortable win for the visitors.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Bristol City