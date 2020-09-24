Wycombe Wanderers vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers welcome Swansea City this weekend as EFL Championship action continues.

The biggest talking point from Swansea City’s goalless draw with Birmingham City last weekend was an incident involving Swans coach Alan Tate and Blues player Jon Toral.

Tate looked to have grabbed Toral by the throat after the half-time whistle amid an exchange of words – something that the FA has charged Tate for.

Meanwhile, Wycombe Wanderers come into this one on the back of a 5-0 humbling away at Blackburn Rovers.

They are yet to register a point on the board or score a goal and will be without Darius Charles who was shown a red card in their last outing.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth admitted that his side had been “taught a bit of a lesson” against Blackburn, and they’ll have to be at their best to get a result out of this game too.

🗣️ “We all know what to expect, Wycombe are a very physical team. But we just focus on ourselves, play our game and hopefully, we can come away with a good result."



👉 https://t.co/MVNegH0Oly pic.twitter.com/Zqx1GhT74z — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 24, 2020

Wycombe Wanderers vs Swansea City Head-to-head

These two have met just 14 times before, with both having identical records against one another (won six, lost six, drawn twice).

They last faced each other in the EFL Trophy in October 2007, with the Swans winning 2-0. Their last league encounter, which finished 2-2, was in January 2005 when both outfits were competing in League Two.

The most recent occasion when Wycombe hosted Swansea was in the EFL Trophy in November 2004, when the home side claimed a 1-0 victory.

The last time Wycombe welcomed the Welsh outfit to their home ground in the league was two months prior to the aforementioned fixture, Swansea coming away with a 1-0 win.

We have to go back to December 2000 to find the last time we saw Wycombe triumphing over Swansea in the league on home soil, when the Chairboys beat their opponents 2-1.

This will be the first time the two clubs play each other in the second tier of English football.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Swansea City Team News

One notable absentee will be Darius Charles who was sent off in the hosts’ defeat away at Blackburn.

Otherwise, Wycombe have had a full week’s rest after being knocked out of the League Cup last week, meaning Ainsworth will likely name a full strength line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darius Charles

The Swans have also had seven days to rest their legs in time for Saturday’s clash. George Byers remains a doubt but, if fit, may make it into the matchday squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: George Byers

Suspended: None

Happy 133rd birthday to the finest club in the land. pic.twitter.com/xxWepDjT9P — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) September 24, 2020

Wycombe Wanderers vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson, Matt Bloomfield, Alex Pattison, David Wheeler, Dayrl Horgan, Fred Onyedinma, Scott Kashket

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Wycombe Wanderers vs Swansea City Prediction

The hosts will be desperate to register their first Championship point but the absence of Darius Charles may prove costly in a side that depends on its defensive capabilities.

This, combined with the lethal Swans strike force of Andrew Ayew and Jamal Lowe, may make for a difficult afternoon for the Wycombe faithful, especially with the absence of fans.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-3 Swansea City