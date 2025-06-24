Wydad Casablanca vs Al-Ain Prediction and Betting Tips | June 26th 2025

Wydad Casablanca will face Al-Ain at the Audi Field on Thursday in the final group stage game of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Wydad have endured a perhaps expectedly poor Club World Cup and have now been eliminated from the competition.

They opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Premier League giants Manchester City. They then locked horns with Juventus in their second match and were beaten 4-1 with Thembinkosi Lorch's first-half strike ultimately counting as a mere consolation goal.

Al-Ain, meanwhile, suffered a 5-0 hiding at the hands of Juventus in their group opener last week, conceding four of those goals in the first-half. They were then thrashed 6-0 by Manchester City in their second game and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the contest.

Like their midweek opponents, Al Zaeem's Club World Cup campaign ends on Thursday as they sit rock-bottom in Group G but they will remain keen to exit the tournament on a positive note.

Wydad Casablanca vs Al-Ain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Al-Ain are one of just three teams on the global stage this year yet to find the back of the net.

WAC have conceded six goals in the Club World Cup so far. Only three teams have shipped more including their midweek opponents (11).

Club of the Nation are participating in their third Club World Cup following appearances in 2017 and 2022. Al Zaeem meanwhile are participating in their second after making their debut appearance on the global stage in 2018.

Wydad Casablanca vs Al-Ain Prediction

Wydad AC are on a three-game losing streak after winning their previous four competitive outings. They however have better offensive and defensive numbers in the CWC than their midweek opponents and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Similarly, Al-Ain are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their previous seven matches. They have the slightly stronger side on paper but have been woeful in their recent outings and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Wydad Casablanca 1-1 Al-Ain

Wydad Casablanca vs Al-Ain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the Ferocious Beasts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

