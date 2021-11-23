Xavi faces first major test as Barcelona face Benfica in Champions League

There’s been a lot of buzz around Barcelona following the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as manager. The former Blaugrana midfielder replaced Ronald Koeman at the helm earlier this month after the team’s inconsistent run of form.

To Xavi’s credit, he has managed to restore belief, kickstarting his tenure with a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol in the Catalonia derby on Saturday. Now, though, the Blaugrana will have to produce the goods in the UEFA Champions League, where a huge clash against Benfica awaits on Tuesday.

Barcelona are just two points above the Portuguese side, who beat them 3-0 in the reverse fixture. So their second metting of the season could be a very cagey encounter.

Xavi’s first big test

The reception at the Camp Nou was unreal when Xavi took to the bench for the first time as Barcelona boss. The team will need another charged atmosphere when the Blaugrana take on Benfica.

Winning 1-0 against Espanyol was a great start, but now the 41-year-old faces his first major test. Barcelona’s character and mentality will be greatly tested on Tuesday evening.

The Blaugrana will also have to produce something special to get the three points against Benfica. Xavi was appointed to set the club back to its elite status, and it is games like these that would define his tenure.

Should Barcelona win, it will be a huge morale booster ahead of their final group game at Bayern Munich, and will also give them momentum in the league. However, a defeat could disrupt the lively atmosphere around Camp Nou at the moment.

Barcelona in race for second spot

So far, Bayern Munich have already qualified as group winners in Group E of the Champions League, having won all four of their games so far.

That means Barcelona and Benfica will be battling for the right to finish second. With Barcelona two points ahead of their opponents, Tuesday’s game has gained more significance.

"We have to show on the pitch that we're better," said Xavi at a pre-match press conference, as quoted by Marca. "If we win, we will be in the second round. We need to be positive and go on the attack, go for the three points, even though we lost the last game with Benfica 3-0."

A win for Barcelona would guarantee their place in the Round of 16, and they must go all out for that. Anything less, and Xavi’s side could be staring at the possibility of dropping to the Europa League.

Edited by Bhargav