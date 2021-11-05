Xavi makes three special requests to Joan Laporta ahead of official Barcelona appointment - Reports

Barcelona appear to have made a breakthrough in talks with Al Sadd as they near the announcement of Xavi Hernandez as the club's next manager. According to reports, Barca intends to announce Xavi's appointment later today. This comes after weeks of speculation and talks about Xavi taking over as manager of his former club.

When Ronald Koeman was fired, the 41-year-old former Barcelona star player Xavi was widely expected to be named as the club's next head coach. However, because the Qatari club would not release Xavi, negotiations took some time until a compromise was reached. It appears Xavi will be able to return to Barcelona.

According to Cat Radio, the Catalan giants reached an arrangement with their former player a while ago and the Spaniard has already started making plans for his time at Camp Nou. According to reports, as he prepares to take over the reins, the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Xavi has made three significant requests to Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the club administration.

The first of the three requests is that he be permitted to continue working alongside his trusted team at Al Sadd - Oscar Hernandez and Sergio Alegre, his assistant coaches, and trainer Ivan Torres are among them. He also wants David Prats, Toni Lobo and Sergio Garcia, who are in charge of scouting, to accompany him, along with the physiotherapist.

Next up, he has called for the club's medical department to be revamped. Blaugrana has had a lot of injuries this season. Xavi has requested for the return of Dr Ricard Pruna, who previously worked for Barcelona and is now employed in Dubai.

The soon-to-be Barcelona manager has called for the signing of an out-and-out winger in the January transfer window. Despite their financial limitations the Catalans may be able to invest €20 million, and Xavi is anxious to add a real wide man to his squad.

