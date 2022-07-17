Xavi misses Barcelona's pre-season flight after passport issues

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has missed his team's flight to the United States of America this weekend due to passport issues. The club said that the Spaniard will be able to reunite with his squad in the USA as they prepare for four friendly games in the country as part of their pre-season preparations.

According to Spanish outlets AS aDeportivo,ndo Deportivo amongst others (h/t Lancaster Online), the US authorities asked the 42-year-old for additional documentation.

Xavi was asked to produce additional paperwork for the three visits he made to Iran while playing for Qatari club Al-Sadd. He has apparently refused to comment to the Associated Press regarding the matter.

If, as the club claims that their manager will be able to travel to the USA in the "coming days", then fans don't have a lot to worry about. He could, however, miss a couple of days of pre-season training if he doesn't reach Miami in time.

Barcelona play against Inter Miami on Sunday before their high-profile fixtures against Real Madrid and Juventus. A friendly against New York Red Bull will conclude their tour of the States.

Xavi played for Al-Sadd as a player from 2015 until 2019, after which became their manager. He made a few visits to Iran during that time, one of which would was Al-Saad's AFC Champions League game in February 2017 against Iranian side Esteghlal at the Azadi Stadium.

Mika Marmol closer to leaving Barcelona on loan after pre-season snub

Mika Marmol has not been named in Barcelona's pre-season squad that has landed in Miami this weekend for their tour of the United States. This comes amidst talks of the 21-year-old starlet nearing a loan exit this summer.

As per journalist Josep Capdevila (h/t Barca Universal), this increases the chances of the centre-back joining another club on loan this summer. UD Las Palmas and Girona FC are both interested in the player.

The two clubs play in the Segunda Division and can hand Marmol the chance to play regularly and impress for their senior sides.

Now 21, he still only has one senior appearance for the Blaugrana. The Spaniard would certainly wish to be playing senior football at this time of his career, but with the recent acquisition of Andreas Christensen, the door to first-team football with Barça seems slightly less ajar for him.

