Xavi’s stance on Barcelona signing Jorginho from Chelsea revealed: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi's stance on signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is that he does not want the player, as per El Nacional.

Jorginho, 30, has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is expected to leave Barca at the end of the season.

The veteran Spaniard's contract with the Blaugrana expires.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and director of football Mateu Alemany have been working on finding an ideal candidate to take the role of the Blaugrana's midfield pivot from Busquets.

They ideally want to secure a cheap deal amid their current financial woes, and Jorginho fits the bill.

The Italian midfielder's contract expires next summer, and he will be available as a free agent.

Jorginho has reportedly decided not to sign a new deal with Chelsea, paving the way for Barcelona to swoop in.

He has made 17 appearances in all competitions and has scored three goals.

However, Xavi is eager for the Blaugrana to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, 23, as Busquets' replacement.

The Spaniard's La Liga experience and age is enticing Xavi.

If Barca are to make a move for Zubimendi, they would have to fork out €60 million due to the release clause in his contract with Sociedad.

They do not want to part with a player who has made 14 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists this season.

Laporta does not want to pay that amount of money for Zubimendi and is insisting on Jorginho arriving instead.

Xavi does not like Jorginho's profile, finding him too erratic and irregular.

Chelsea are interested in former Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo

The former Barcelona defender could be heading to Stamford Bridge

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are interested in signing former Barcelona defender Semedo.

The Portuguese right-back is currently at Wolverhampton Wanderers, having joined the club from Barca in 2020 for €32 million.

Semedo has made 13 appearances this season, providing two assists.

His contract with Wolves expires in the summer, although the Molineaux outfit do have the option of a two-year extension.

The Blues may be looking to provide Reece James with cover and competition.

The English right-back has been sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in the side's 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on 11 October.

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT:

"Chelsea like Nelson Semedo from Wolves and are considering him as an option to come in to give competition for Reece James.”

