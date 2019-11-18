Yaya Toure discusses the infamous birthday cake incident during his time at Manchester City

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has opened up about his infamous birthday cake incident that took place during his stint with the Premier League giants back in 2014.

Toure blames Dimitri Seluk for the birthday cake saga

Toure was at the centre of a peculiar controversy shortly after he helped Manchester City to the Premier League title at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Varied reports claimed that the Ivory Coast midfielder had threatened to force a move out of the Etihad in the summer after he was upset by the club's failure to mark his 31st birthday fairly.

The rumours stemmed from comments made by Toure's agent at the time, Seluk, who criticised City for not sufficiently celebrating the midfielder's birthday despite his significant contribution to their success that season.

The former Barcelona man initially dismissed the reports in a tweet but reignited the possibility of his exit by suggesting that Seluk was speaking on his behalf.

In an interview with The Times, Toure admitted that the controversy had a lasting impact on his daily life saying,

"It’s crazy. The birthday cake damaged me a lot. When people see me in France or Africa, they say 'You want cake?'

"I was so p***ed [off]. I was telling him [Seluk], you should not do that, no need. I talked with Khaldoon [Al Mubarak, City’s chairman], and I was saying, 'It is not me, don’t worry'."

He added,

"The bad mistake I did was doing [tweeting] 'OK, he [Seluk] is right'. That’s the one that’s killing me. People started to believe what he said is me. The fans were reading this, thinking bad about me, and I can understand it."

Toure currently plies his trade for Chinese League One outfit, Qingdao Huanghai, whom he joined in July this year.