"Yes, 100%" - Pundit explains why he would pick Chelsea star Mason Mount over PSG's Neymar

Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy has declared that he would pick Chelsea star, Mason Mount, over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar on his team. Explaining himself, the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur defender claimed that the forward was not a team player and would not do the dirty work for his team.

Throughout his career, the Brazilian superstar's defensive contributions have come into question, and he has often gotten into trouble for disciplinary issues as well. Generally, he has masked his shortcomings with stellar attacking play, and this season has been no exception. Neymar has simply been sensational for the Parisians this season, recording 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games across competitions.

Cundy, however, couldn’t look beyond Neymar’s shortcomings and recently claimed that he would happily pick Chelsea’s Mount over him. The TalkSPORT pundit said (via PSGTalk):

“I tell you why Neymar doesn’t get near any team that I want to support is because it’s him.

“He’s not a team player. He’s not a team player. Yes, 100% [take Chelsea’s Mount over him]. And I’ll tell you why because Neymar won’t do what Mount does. He won’t do the dirty work.”

Neymar’s Brazil made their 2022 FIFA World Cup debut against Serbia on Thursday night (24 November). The former Santos man could not do anything of note, however, regularly getting crowded out and fouled by the Serbian players. Tottenham Hotspur ace Richarlison scored two excellent goals to take the Selecao to a 2-0 victory in the Group G clash.

Jason Cundy claims PSG ace Neymar would "disrupt" England national team

Jason Cundy also delved into the hypothetical, claiming that it would have been a disaster had the PSG superstar been an Englishman. Cundy insisted that Neymar, due to his alleged self-centeredness, would disrupt Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Explaining in detail why the Brazilian superstar would not have sat right with the English squad, Cundy said:

“Can you imagine if Neymar was English in that Southgate squad? Can you imagine the disruption? What it would do? The effect it would have? He’s not part of the gang … It’s about him. It’s more than just the player.”

