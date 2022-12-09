“You don’t see that at club level” – Roy Keane admits struggling Chelsea star looks ‘like a different player’ at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has claimed Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is on another level at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He added that the Morocco winger struggles in the Premier League but is better at getting involved with the national team.

Ziyech has helped Morocco get into the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals this year and is set to face Portugal on Saturday (December 10). He has scored one goal and provided one assist in four matches.

However, at Chelsea, the winger has not managed to get into the starting XI more often than not.

Speaking to Sky Bet, Keane claimed that the national team style is better suited for Ziyech, and that is why he does better with them. He said:

"Morocco have been tenacious, strong, and aggressive this tournament, sitting deep but doing well when they have the ball. They have been brilliant, and I didn't see it coming."

He added:

"Hakim Ziyech seems like a different player – it's a different environment, sometimes players struggle at club level, but the World Cup and international football can suit other personalities better. Ziyech looks like a big personality for Morocco, and you don't see that at club level for Chełsea."

Ziyech has played just 270 minutes across nine games in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea star told Premier League is not suited for him

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech was told earlier this week that the Premier League is not suited for him.

Blues legend Joe Cole admitted that the Moroccan looks happier while playing with the national team and said:

"He just looks like a happier player for Morocco. He's had a very difficult time at Chełsea and he hasn't had a rhythm to his game. The Premier League doesn't suit him. It's aggressive, up and down."

He added:

"Playing for Ajax he could hug the touchline and the team would very much play through the lines, give him the ball and he's got a lovely left-foot, comes inside and delivers the ball. But when we've watched him here [Qatar], he's playing with an intensity and a smile on his face. Ziyech is a talented boy but it's just not worked for him at Chełsea."

Ziyech has started just once in the Premier League with the Blues and is yet to score or assist for them this season.

He has played 92 matches for Chelsea since joining them from Ajax in 2020, scoring 14 goals and 10 assists.

